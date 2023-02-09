English
    MC Explains| Here’s what RBI's new approach on climate risk and sustainable finance means

    The apex bank announced a slew of initiatives concerning climate risk and sustainable finance for which guidelines will be out soon for regulated entities

    Jinit Parmar
    February 09, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on February 8 announced measures for climate risk and sustainable finance for regulated entities.

    Explaining this, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said based on the feedback received from the central bank’s discussion paper on climate risk and sustainable finance in July 2022, it has released three measures: a broad framework for acceptance of green deposits, disclosure framework on climate-related financial risks and lastly, guidance on climate scenario analysis and stress testing.

    Regulated entities, which include all banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and other financial institutions (FIs), are expected to design operations and products like deposit schemes, bonds, etc., in line with the guidelines, the RBI said.

    But what would these measures and proposed guidelines mean for these entities?