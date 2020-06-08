May AMFI data | Equity inflows down 15% at Rs 5,256.52 crore

Equity inflows in May fell 15 percent month-over-month (MoM) to Rs 5,256.52 crore, according to AMFI data

Equity assets under management (AUM) in May rose 3 percent MoM to Rs 6,31,015.51 crore.

Credit risk outflows in May declined to Rs 5,173 crore in May from Rs 19,239 crore in April.

In May, total AUM rose to 24.5 lakh crore, from Rs 23.9 lakh the previous month.

