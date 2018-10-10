Maruti Ciaz takes top slot in premium sedan segment during April-September, FY'19

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Wednesday said its premium sedan Ciaz has sold over 24,000 units in the first half of the ongoing financial year to lead the sales in the segment.

The model currently accounts for 28.8 percent market share in the premium sedan segment, MSI said in a statement.

The company introduced the version of the sedan in August and received over 10,000 bookings in the first month itself.

"With a sale of over 24,000 units in the first half of this fiscal (2018-19), Ciaz has taken the pole position in the A3+ segment this year so far," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi said.

The company has sold over 2.34 lakh units of the sedan since launching it in 2014. It is retailed through the company's NEXA network.

Maruti Ciaz competes with the likes of Honda City and Hyundai Verna.