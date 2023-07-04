Wipro buyback sees 77.40% retail acceptance, fetches double-digit returns in 18 days

The stock has given negative returns in the last one year, but the buyback earned investors double-digit returns in just 18 days

In the just-concluded Rs 12,000-crore share buyback programme, Wipro has recorded an acceptance ratio of 77.40 percent among retail participants.

The acceptance ratio was in line with the trend seen in the company's past four repurchase offers in which it stayed within a range of 50-100 percent.

For the latest buyback, a retail or small shareholder was categorised as someone who held Wipro shares worth less than Rs 2 lakh in terms of market value as of the record date.

The record date for the buyback was on June 16 and the programme concluded on June 30. Wipro's plans to initiate a buyback of approximately 26.97 crore shares at a price of Rs 445 per unit, gave investors a chance to seize double-digit returns of 16.7 percent from the closing price of Rs 381.30 on the record date.

The returns that investors managed to earn from the buyback was much more than what they made within the past one year. For the context, the stock has given negative returns of over 7 percent in the past one year, while the buyback gave investors double-digit returns within just 18 days.

This buyback programme also resulted in the elimination of 4.91 percent of the company's shares.

Shares of Wipro have been a major laggard within the entire information technology pack and its subdued quarterly performance along with a disappointing growth guidance worsened the situation.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services remains neutral on Wipro, assigning a price target of Rs 360 for the stock, which represents an over 9 percent downside potential from Monday's closing price. The firm awaits further evidence of Wipro's refreshed strategy execution and a successful turnaround from its growth struggles over the last decade before turning more constructive on the stock.

At 9.42am, shares of Wipro were trading at Rs 396.15 on the National Stock Exchange, up 1.2 percent from the previous close.

