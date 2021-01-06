Where to invest? Top 10 sectors that are likely to hog the limelight in 2021

Indian market wrapped up volatile and unpredictable 2020 on a strong note with gains of about 15 percent each on benchmark indices while the small & midcaps outperformed.

Top performers of 2020 in terms of sectors could still retain the baton for 2021, suggest experts. IT and Pharma/Healthcare topped the charts with gains of over 50 percent each.

The Banking index, which was an underperformer could bounce back in 2021 as the economy is showing green shoots. The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to structural changes that could have a long-lasting impact on sectors like commercial real estate, hospitality, automobiles, banking, energy, pharmaceuticals, IT services, and telecom.

"In our opinion, IT and Pharma should continue to show good earnings traction for the next couple of quarters at least. Banks/NBFCs should outperform as the economy revives. Other sectors which look interesting are Infrastructure, Real-estate, Auto and Commodities," Prasanna Pathak, Head of Equity & Fund Manager Taurus Mutual Fund told Moneycontrol.

Experts advise investors to stay in sectors that are likely to get benefit from the change in trend, government policies, and revival in the economy.

Here is a list of top 10 sectors by different experts/brokerages that are likely to hog the limelight in 2021:

Expert: S Naren, ED & CIO at ICICI Pru MF at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Power:

The relaxation of lockdown measures has improved power demand and capacity utilization at plants has also seen improvement. This may help in improving the margins of power generation companies in the quarters ahead.

Telecom:

Tariff hikes in the future look likely. This could be either regulator-driven or market-driven in order to improve the Average Revenue per User (ARPUs) and the financial health of the industry.

Higher Data usage post-Covid-19 and Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Enterprise connectivity businesses, which are still at a nascent stage, could become the new growth engines.

With the consolidation of India’s Telecom industry largely complete, the wireless industry’s revenue is expected to double to ~INR 2,600bn by FY25E.

Metals & Mining:

For nearly a decade, metals have witnessed weak demand. Apart from this, weak global prices, the restrictive regulatory environment has resulted in weak earnings and stretched balance sheets.

This coupled with an easy monetary policy stance of Central Banks may create the base for the next commodity up-cycle in India.

Brokerage: Reliance Securities

Financials (Private Banks & HFCs):

The financial sector has witnessed a sharp rebound in the last two months on the back of improved collection efficiency, emerging clarity over favourable credit cost, healthy capital ratio following a series of fundraising programmes, and higher provisioning coverage ratio, etc.

A possible improvement in the credit cycle will aid the banks to witness sound earnings growth, which might also get a boost with acceleration in asset resolution programmes under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Additionally, visible improvement in the real estate scenario is likely to aid the housing finance companies (HFCs). Further, the subdued interest rate scenario has also brought the euphoria back to the real estate sector, which should translate into decent near-term disbursements for the HFCs.

Reliance Securities is of the view that several large private banks have witnessed a sharp rebound post their 2QFY21 earnings and their valuation appears to be rich, while many small private banks are still trading below their average multiples despite enjoying a healthy outlook on the earnings front.

The automobile companies witnessed a remarkable improvement in their respective volume during the last three months led by pent-up and festive demand. Further, the importance of personal mobility owing to social distancing need also aided their volume.

While healthy traction was witnessed in 2W, PV, and Tractor segments in 2HCY20. The brokerage firm expects a decent rebound in CV, 3W and export volume in 2021. Further, the need of personal mobility, likely new job creation, and persistent improvement in the rural economy aided by favourable monsoon and government’s policies should continue to lend support to the automobile companies on the volume front.

Further, the valuation of auto companies – which continues to remain below their respective peak – offers comfort.

Reliance Securities believes that the companies like Bajaj Auto, M&M (possible valuation rerating led by clarity over efficient capital employment), Bharat Forge (led by revival in domestic as well as overseas HCV volume), and Ashok Leyland (led by likely pick-up in CV sales volume and possible vehicle scrappage policy) should continue to get traction in 2021.

Pharmaceuticals:

After a muted performance for the last four years, the pharmaceutical sector emerged as a winner during the pandemic and proved to be saviour for the investors with a substantial return in 2020.

While a number of factors including incremental API opportunities played a vital role in emboldening the investors’ confidence, we believe the sector should continue to remain in focus in 2021 as well mainly on the back of: (1) least scope for pricing pressure, as National Pharmaceutical Pricing policy has already covered a large number of molecules; (2) unlikelihood of further price cut for Indian generic products, as a generic business (USA export) appears to have stabilized after pricing pressure for last 4-5 years.