What should investors do with Tech Mahindra post Q4: buy, sell or hold?

Tech Mahindra stock, which has fallen by about 30 percent so far in 2020, could see another bout of selling as most brokerages slashed target prices after a muted performance in March quarter.

Some analysts have also downgraded the stock to ‘sell’.

Tech Mahindra March quarter results were below analysts estimates, and the pain seen in the March quarter is likely to extend in Q1FY21, suggest experts. The IT company on April 30 posted a 29 percent year-on-year fall in profit at Rs 803.9 crore for the quarter ended March 2020.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,132.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal and Rs 1,145.9 crore profit in the December quarter of FY20.

EBIT for the quarter came at Rs 949.6 crores and the margin was 10 percent. EBIT was 17.9 percent below, while margin was 180 bps below CNBC-TV18 estimates.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,490.2 crore, down from Rs 9,654.6 crore reported in the December quarter. However, it was up from Rs 8,892.3 crore reported in the March quarter of FY19.

"Tech Mahindra posted weak results as profit fell by 29 percent YoY. EBIT margin was a big miss too. Telecom is a very important business mix for the company which has a positive outlook due to higher consumer spending in telecom & data," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

"We believe that the entire IT space will go through transformation post-COVID-19, and with respect to Tech Mahindra as most companies have delayed their 5G CAPEX that could impact the telecom revenue for the stock. We are downgrading forecast and outlook on the stock,” he said.

We have collated views from various experts and brokerage houses on Tech Mahindra post-March quarter results:

Expert: Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities

The pandemic and consequent lockdown in India and across the globe has disrupted the IT industry which will impact Tech Mahindra’s revenue as well. It would be advisable to 'sell' Tech Mahindra as there are other large players which can provide better-investing opportunities going forward.

Expert: Ashish Chaturmohta, Head of Technical and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management.

COVID-19 led disruptions are bringing extraordinary changes in the business models of the IT industry. Hence, it will be important to see who all are able to adapt to the rapid changes.

While the stock has corrected 35 percent over the last two months, it is not expected to rally in the near term in absence of any strong triggers.

Brokerage Firm: Motilal Oswal downgrades the stock to Neutral

Motilal Oswal downgraded the stock to Neutral with a target price of Rs 590.