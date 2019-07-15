App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 07:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens at record highs as earnings season kicks off

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.66 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 27,364.69.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on July 15 as second-quarter corporate earnings got off to an upbeat start with results from the third largest US lender, Citigroup, beating expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.66 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 27,364.69. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.03 points, or 0.13%, at 3,017.80. The Nasdaq Composite gained 19.04 points, or 0.23%, to 8,263.18 at the opening bell.

 
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 07:34 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #S&P 500 #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.