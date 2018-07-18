Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Nifty50 after opening higher at 10,939.65 wiped out early gains to hit an intraday low of 10,925.60, but managed to recoup those losses in morning trade itself and reclaimed psychological 11,000-mark in later part of the session. The index hit an intraday high of 11,018.50, before closing 71.10 points higher at 11,008.

The closing above 11,000-mark is a good thing but to maintain that momentum, the index has to close above 11,080 levels and then only it can be able to march towards its earlier life time high of 11,171 seen in January, experts said.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,949.57, followed by 10,891.13. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,042.47 and 11,076.93.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,008.10, up 328.3 points on Tuesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,760.77, followed by 26,513.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,148.37, followed by 27,288.63.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 309, target of Rs 325

Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6300, target of Rs 6450

Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 512, target of Rs 534

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 915, target of Rs 940

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 835, target of Rs 860

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Voltas with a stop loss at Rs 538 and target of Rs 562

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss at Rs 3850 and target of Rs 4000

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss at Rs 9360 and target of Rs 9600

Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss at Rs 347 and target of Rs 332

Sell Balrampur Chini with a stop loss at Rs 67.50 and target of Rs 63.50

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Adani Power with a stop loss below Rs 20 and target of Rs 23.50

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1892 and target of Rs 1930

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 10280 and target of Rs 11000

Sell Hindustan Unilever around Rs 1685 - 1690 with stop loss of Rs 1706 and target of Rs 1652

