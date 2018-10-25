App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Bata India with stop loss at Rs 860 and target of Rs 920, Dabur India with stop loss at Rs 400 and target of Rs 420 and Voltas with stop loss at Rs 520 and target of Rs 544.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bulls managed to take charge at Dalal Street after intraday tussle with bears on Wednesday. The Nifty50 after strong gap up opening traded volatile as the day progressed, followed by marginal correction in afternoon. However, it managed to recoup losses in late trade.

The index closed volatile session sharply higher ahead of expiry of October derivative contracts tomorrow, and formed small bearish candle, which resembles a 'Hammer' like pattern on the daily charts.

The index managed to hold its near term support levels of 10,100, which indicated that it can go up further on expiry day, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened 131 points higher at 10,278.15 and touched an intraday high of 10,290.65 in early trade, but turned volatile as the day progressed and corrected sharply towards 10,126 levels, the day's low. However it recovered well by nearly 100 points from its intraday low and formed a Hammer candle followed by a Doji on daily scale. The index closed 78 points higher at 10,224.80.

related news

India VIX fell by 2.65 percent to 18.53. However VIX has to go down below 17-16 zones to rescue the bulls after the sharp cut of last two months.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns: 

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1730, target of Rs 1765

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2295, target  of Rs 2340

Buy M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 395, target of Rs 420

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2500, target of Rs 2380

Sell Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 201, target of Rs 188

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bata India with stop loss at Rs 860 and target of Rs 920

Buy Dabur India with stop loss at Rs 400 and target of Rs 420

Buy Voltas with stop loss at Rs 520 and target of Rs 544

Sell LIC Housing Finance with stop loss at Rs 415 and target of Rs 390

Sell Tata Chemicals with stop loss at Rs 675 and target of Rs 645

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2510 and target of Rs 2400

Sell Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 5440 and target of Rs 5200

Sell Divis Lab with a stop loss of Rs 1255 and target of Rs 1210

Buy Rural Electrification Corporation around Rs 106.5 with stop loss of Rs 104.9 for target of Rs 112

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 08:53 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.