Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Bulls managed to take charge at Dalal Street after intraday tussle with bears on Wednesday. The Nifty50 after strong gap up opening traded volatile as the day progressed, followed by marginal correction in afternoon. However, it managed to recoup losses in late trade.

The index closed volatile session sharply higher ahead of expiry of October derivative contracts tomorrow, and formed small bearish candle, which resembles a 'Hammer' like pattern on the daily charts.

The index managed to hold its near term support levels of 10,100, which indicated that it can go up further on expiry day, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened 131 points higher at 10,278.15 and touched an intraday high of 10,290.65 in early trade, but turned volatile as the day progressed and corrected sharply towards 10,126 levels, the day's low. However it recovered well by nearly 100 points from its intraday low and formed a Hammer candle followed by a Doji on daily scale. The index closed 78 points higher at 10,224.80.

India VIX fell by 2.65 percent to 18.53. However VIX has to go down below 17-16 zones to rescue the bulls after the sharp cut of last two months.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1730, target of Rs 1765

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2295, target of Rs 2340

Buy M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 395, target of Rs 420

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2500, target of Rs 2380

Sell Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 201, target of Rs 188

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bata India with stop loss at Rs 860 and target of Rs 920

Buy Dabur India with stop loss at Rs 400 and target of Rs 420

Buy Voltas with stop loss at Rs 520 and target of Rs 544

Sell LIC Housing Finance with stop loss at Rs 415 and target of Rs 390

Sell Tata Chemicals with stop loss at Rs 675 and target of Rs 645

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2510 and target of Rs 2400

Sell Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 5440 and target of Rs 5200

Sell Divis Lab with a stop loss of Rs 1255 and target of Rs 1210

Buy Rural Electrification Corporation around Rs 106.5 with stop loss of Rs 104.9 for target of Rs 112

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​