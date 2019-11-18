App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 324, target of Rs 338 and State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 319, target of Rs 334.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian markets closed flat last week ended November 15, and Nifty50 failed to hold on to 11900 levels on a closing basis.

The broader market witnessed a mixed trend where the S&P BSE mid-cap index was up by 0.28 percent while the S&P BSE small-cap index fell 1.1 percent in the past four trading days.

Nifty remained volatile throughout the week in a wider trading range of 11,800-12,000 and faced stiff resistance at 12,000-mark which has been acting as a crucial resistance level.

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,858.57, followed by 11,821.63. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,953.07 and 12,010.63.

related news

Nifty Bank closed 0.84 percent up at 31,008.40. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,857.6, followed by 30,706.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,162.3 and 31,316.2.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 324, target of Rs 338

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 319, target of Rs 334

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 388, target of Rs 405

Buy JM Financial with a stop loss of Rs 90, target of Rs 104

Buy Divis Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1730, target of Rs 1800

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bank of Baroda with stop loss at Rs 91 and target of Rs 96

Buy MRF with stop loss at Rs 62000 and target of Rs 65800

Buy Voltas with stop loss at Rs 700 and target of Rs 730

Sell UPL with stop loss at Rs 550 and target of Rs 505

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1719 for target of Rs 1755

Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2572 for target of Rs 2485

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1600 for target of Rs 1660

Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1335 for target of Rs 1280

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Nov 18, 2019 08:28 am

