Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 380, target of Rs 405 and BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 490, target of Rs 515.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Sensex rallied 353.28 points to end at 41,142.66 while Nifty rose 109.50 points to 12,089.20.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,995.6, followed by 11,902.0. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,140.5 and 12,191.8.

Nifty Bank closed 1.03 percent higher at 31,002. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,733.2, followed by 30,464.5. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,168.2 and 31,334.5.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 380, target of Rs 405

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 490, target of Rs 515

Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 600, target of Rs 625

Buy Container Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 580, target of Rs 610

Buy REC with a stop loss of Rs 147, target of Rs 161

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Eicher Motors with stop loss at Rs 19700 and target of Rs 19050

Buy Torrent Pharma with stop loss at Rs 1950 and target of Rs 2100

Buy United Breweries with stop loss at Rs 1285 and target of Rs 1350

Buy GAIL India with stop loss at Rs 118 and target of Rs 125

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy CONCOR with a stop loss of Rs 580 and target of Rs 620

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1255 and target of Rs 1330

Buy Central Depository Services with a stop loss of Rs 268 and target of Rs 299

Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 233 and target of Rs 212

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 08:59 am

