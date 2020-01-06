App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Larsen & Toubro with stop loss of Rs 1315 and target of Rs 1367 and TCS with stop loss of Rs 2150 and target of Rs 2275.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Indian market felt the heat of rising tensions between the United States and Iran which pushed prices of safe-haven assets higher and dragged riskier equities lower on January 3.

Major markets across the globe declined, global crude oil prices rose about 4 percent and gold and other safe-haven assets jumped as the US killing of a top Iranian commander in an airstrike in Iraq stoked tensions in West Asia.

The Sensex ended 162 points, or 0.39 percent, down at 41,464.61, while the NSE benchmark Nifty settled with a loss of 56 points, or 0.45 percent, at 12,226.65.

Close

For the week, both the Sensex and Nifty shed around 0.3 percent each. The Nifty Midcap Index is the only major index to end the week with gains of nearly 2 percent, while the volatility index, India VIX, recorded its best weekly gain since August 2019, up over 20 percent.

related news

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,190.13, followed by 12,153.57. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,264.43 and 12,302.17.

Nifty Bank closed 1.15 percent down at 32,069.25. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,909.8, followed by 31,750.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,279.21 and 32,489.2.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy ICICI Bank with stop loss of Rs 534, target of Rs 548

Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1350, target of Rs 1400

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1615, target of Rs 1670

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2175, target of Rs 2300

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 740, target of Rs 761

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro with stop loss of Rs 1315 and target of Rs 1367

Buy TCS with stop loss of Rs 2150 and target of Rs 2275

Buy Ambuja Cements with stop loss at Rs 199 and target of Rs 209

Sell Bank of Baroda with stop loss at Rs 102.5 and target of Rs 98

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1762.5 for target of Rs 1725

Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 21600 for target of Rs 20000

Buy GMR Infra with a stop loss below Rs 21.9 for target of Rs 24

Sell United Spirits below Rs 580 with stop loss of Rs 586.5 for target of Rs 564

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 08:33 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.