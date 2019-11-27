Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying GAIL India with stop loss at Rs 120 and target of Rs 133 and Dr Reddy's Labs with stop loss at Rs 2900 and target of Rs 3050.
Sensex and Nifty settled with mild losses on November 26, due to some profit-taking after the indices scaled their fresh record highs. Bulls were gung-ho and pushed the index to all-time highs in today's session, but indices could not close on a strong note.
BSE Sensex hit a record high of 41,120 before closing 68 points lower at 40,821 while the Nifty 50 surged to a life high of 12,132 before closing 36 points lower at 12,037.70.
According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,985.17, followed by 11,932.63. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,111.37 and 12,185.03.
Nifty Bank closed 0.51 percent up at 31,718.35. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,505.97, followed by 31,293.63. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,890.47 and 32,062.63.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 131, target of Rs 143
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 500, target of Rs 525
Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 260, target of Rs 274
Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1500, target of Rs 1545
Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 325, target of Rs 310
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy GAIL India with stop loss at Rs 120 and target of Rs 133
Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with stop loss at Rs 2900 and target of Rs 3050
Sell Zee Entertainment with stop loss at Rs 326 and target of Rs 305
Sell Godrej Consumer Products with stop loss at Rs 715 and target of Rs 685
Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com
Buy Amars Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 754 for target of Rs 795
Sell Godrej Consumer below Rs 697 with stop loss of Rs 709 for target of Rs 675
Sell Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 105 and target of Rs 99
Buy Shree Cements with a stop loss of Rs 20750 and target of Rs 22000