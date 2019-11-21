App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com recommends buying BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 533 for target of Rs 570 and NCC with a stop loss of Rs 59 for target of Rs 65.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The BSE Sensex rose 182 points to 40,651.64 while the Nifty 50 closed 59 points higher at 11,999.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,963.87, followed by 11,928.63. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,036.47 and 12,073.83.

Nifty Bank closed 0.38 percent up at 31,353.85. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,215.7, followed by 31,077.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,481.79 and 31,609.8.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 538, target of Rs 560

Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 340, target of Rs 355

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 444, target of Rs 472

Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 465, target of Rs 490

Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1750, target of Rs 1810

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Ashok Leyland with stop loss at Rs 81.5 and target of Rs 87

Buy Dabur India with stop loss at Rs 455 and target of Rs 490

Sell Motherson Sumi Systems with stop loss at Rs 135 and target of Rs 129

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 570 and target of Rs 545

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 533 for target of Rs 570

Buy NCC with a stop loss of Rs 59 for target of Rs 65

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1611 for target of Rs 1575

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​



First Published on Nov 21, 2019 09:28 am

