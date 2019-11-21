Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The BSE Sensex rose 182 points to 40,651.64 while the Nifty 50 closed 59 points higher at 11,999.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,963.87, followed by 11,928.63. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,036.47 and 12,073.83.

Nifty Bank closed 0.38 percent up at 31,353.85. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,215.7, followed by 31,077.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,481.79 and 31,609.8.