Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Mitessh Thakkar, mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 737 and target of Rs 770 and HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1259.5 for target of Rs 1300.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sensex closed 170 points, or 0.42 percent, up at 40,286.48, with 17 stocks in the green and 13 in the red. The NSE Nifty settled 32 points, or 0.27 percent, up at 11,872.10, with 21 stocks in the green, 28 in the red and one unchanged.

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,817.97, followed by 11,763.83. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,910.97 and 11,949.83.

Nifty Bank closed 0.68 percent up at 30,749.95. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,462.4, followed by 30,174.9. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,913.3 and 31,076.7.

Close

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Century Plyboards with a stop loss of Rs 173, target of Rs 188

Buy ICICI Bank with stop loss of Rs 490, target of Rs 515

Buy Avanti Feeds with a stop loss of Rs 525, target of Rs 542

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4190, target of Rs 4260

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1600, target of Rs 1665

Mitessh Thakkar, mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 737 and target of Rs 770

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1259.5 for target of Rs 1300

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 304 for target of Rs 320

Buy Maruti Suzuki above Rs 7270 with stop loss of Rs 7199 for target of Rs 7340

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with target at Rs 4300 and stop loss at Rs 4150

Buy HDFC Bank with target at Rs 1290 and stop loss at Rs 1267

Buy Maruti Suzuki with t arget at Rs 7400 and stop loss at Rs 7190

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with target at Rs 190 and stop loss at Rs 228

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 08:34 am

