App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Testing March lows has higher odds but the journey will be slow: Umesh Mehta

Despite the infusion of Rs. 20 lakh Cr. by the Government, the Street was disappointed which led the markets to bow down to the selling pressure.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Testing March lows has higher odds but the journey will be slow, tiring, and frustrating, hence, investors should remain patient and not make rash decisions in their portfolio, Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

Q) What are the main reasons why D-Street did not like the fine print of the Rs 20 lakh cr stimulus package announced by the govt?

A) Stimulus although optically looks large but the fine print shows that it is not on the government’s balance sheet but onto the balance sheet of the distressed sectors and individual pockets, which was not expected.

Close

This may solve the temporary liquidity crises, but solvency concerns are still not addressed in a meaningful way.

Umesh Mehta
Umesh Mehta
Head of Research|SAMCO Securities

Q) Nifty recorded a negative return for the week ended May 15. What led to the fall?

A) International markets and stimulus hopes made a see-saw type rally with gaps on our bourses in the past week. Despite the infusion of Rs. 20 lakh Cr. by the Government, the Street was disappointed which led the markets to bow down to the selling pressure.

Q) For this week as well – both mid & smallcap indices outperformed. Can we say that smart money has started chasing a broader market? Or the move can’t be trusted.

A) Currently, no clear trend is emerging in the small and midcap indices. At best it can be inferred that there is a long sideways view with a downwards bias and lower volatility in the mid and smallcap space.

However, one cannot say with certainty that broader markets are going to witness rosy times ahead. In fact, there is a higher possibility for frustrating periods going forward.

Q) The index is consistently facing resistance around 9400 levels – do you think we could retest March lows again?

A) Testing March lows has higher odds but the journey will be slow, tiring and frustrating. Hence, investors should remain patient and not make rash decisions in their portfolio.

Q) Any important events which investors should watch out for the coming week? Also, important levels on Nifty which one should track?

A) How other countries are coming out of lockdown, how businesses start responding, how consumer habits are changing, and how quickly medicinal cures will be made available are all important pointers that will eventually lead the direction of the markets going forward. The Nifty50 below 8900 will lead to a fresh fall and resistance above 9500 is strong.

Q) Any 2-3 stocks that are breakout buys which investors could look at in the coming week?

A) The pharma sector is consolidating and correcting, breakouts in this space should be observed. However, currently, none are visible.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 16, 2020 09:09 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #portfolio strategy #Rs 20 lakh crore #stimulus package #Umesh Mehta

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Life insurers had 2.27 million agents in FY20. How many will survive post COVID-19?

Life insurers had 2.27 million agents in FY20. How many will survive post COVID-19?

Coronavirus pandemic | Virus outbreak: MP plans 120-day emergency leave for prisoners

Coronavirus pandemic | Virus outbreak: MP plans 120-day emergency leave for prisoners

Coronavirus pandemic | Railways receives over 1,000 approvals to run Shramik trains; UP allows the most migrants to return

Coronavirus pandemic | Railways receives over 1,000 approvals to run Shramik trains; UP allows the most migrants to return

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.