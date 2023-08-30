Taking Stock: Nifty falls 105 points from day's high to end flat as banks underperform

On the sectoral front, the realty index was up 1 percent, while auto, FMCG, information technology, and metal were up 0.5 percent each.

The Indian equity indices ended on a positive note for the third consecutive session on August 30, amidÂ a volatile session ahead of tomorrow's monthly F&O expiry.

At close, the Sensex was up 11.43 points or 0.02 percent at 65,087.25, and the Nifty was up 4.80 points or 0.02 percent at 19,347.50.

Thanks toÂ supporting global cues, the market started gap-up and held the gains throughout the session led by buying across the sectors. However, last-hour selling erased all the intraday gains.

Top gainers on the Nifty included Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Eicher Motors and Infosys, while the top losers were Power Grid Corporation, SBI, BPCL, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Hero MotoCorp.

On the sectoral front, the realty index was up 1 percent, while auto, FMCG, information technology, and metal were up 0.5 percent each. On the other hand, power, oil & gas and bank were down 0.5 percent each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.5-0.8 percent each.

A long build-up was seen in Indian Hotels Company, Jubilant FoodWorks and Steel Authority of India, while a short build-up was seen in India Cements, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bandhan Bank.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 1000 percent was seen in BHEL, India Cements and RBL Bank.

Escorts Kubota, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Axis Bank, Varroc Engineering, Skipper, Minda Corporation, Hatsun Agro Product, PTC India, Patel Engineering, NBCC, Welspun Corp, JSW Energy, Bharat Forge, Indiabulls Housing Finance, among others touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Outlook for August 31

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

Markets were extremely choppy towards the closing hours and erased most of their early gains to end marginally higher, as investors resorted to profit-taking in select stocks ahead of tomorrow's monthly F&O expiry. Traders are unsure how things will pan out in the near term given the mounting challenges like further rate hikes, higher inflation levels and slackening demand growth in China. So a mix of subdued trend to extreme volatility could be the theme for some more time.

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking:

Markets traded volatile and ended almost unchanged amid mixed cues. After the gap-up start, the Nifty oscillated in a narrow band and selling pressure in the final hours trimmed all the gains. Consequently, it closed around the dayâ€™s low at 19,347.45 levels. Meanwhile, a mixed trend continued on the sectoral front wherein metal and realty posted decent gains while energy and banking remained subdued. However, the continued buoyancy on the broader front was the major highlight of the day.

Nifty has failed again to reclaim short term moving average i.e. 20 EMA despite positive global cues and this indicates bears are not in the mood to loosen their grip. We thus reiterate our view to maintain a negative view on the index and stay stock-specific citing the prevailing outperformance of the broader indices.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.