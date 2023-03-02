Taking Stock | Bears back in action; Sensex down 502 points, Nifty near 17,300

After seeing a relief run in the previous session, the Indian equity market again came under pressure on March 2 with the Nifty ending near 17,300 amid selling seen in the information technology, auto, FMCG and financial names.

At close, the Sensex was down 501.73 points or 0.84Â percent at 58,909.35, and the Nifty was down 129 points or 0.74Â percent at 17,321.90.

Amid mixed global cues, the market started on a muted note and witnessed selling as the day progressed, erasing all the previous session gains and finishing near the day's low levels.

Stocks and Sectors

Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, TCS, SBI Life Insurance and M&M were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while gainers included Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, BPCL and Hero MotoCorp.

Among sectors, the Nifty information technology index fell more than 1 percent, while FMCG, auto and bank indices were down 0.5-0.8 percent.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with marginal losses.

On the BSE, the information technology index shed 1 percent, the auto index was down 0.85 percent, bank fell 0.87 and the FMCG index dipped 0.44 percent. On the other hand, the realty index added 2 percent,Â while oil & gasÂ and power indices were up 0.2 percent each.

More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week low on the BSE, including Den Networks, Cipla, Greenply Industries, Suven Life Sciences, Thyrocare Technologies, Vikas WSP.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Siemens, Laurus Lab and Bajaj Finserv.

A short build-up was seen in Siemens, Intellect Design Arena, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, while a long build-up was seen in Ambuja Cements, Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises.

Outlook for March 3

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty opened on a weak note today and continued to drift lower throughout the day to close around the lows for the day down ~129 points. After a positive close in the previous trading session the Nifty did not witness follow through buying interest in fact it has closed below the low (17,345) of the previous trading session which is a sign of weakness.

On the hourly charts we can observe that the rise from the lows of 17,255 has been impulsive in nature indicating that a short term bottom is in place and this dip is a retracement of that rise. It is trading in the crucial Fibonacci support zone 17,336 â€“ 17,300 which are the 61.82% retracement level (17,336) and 78.6% retracement levels (17,300) respectively and we expect the Nifty to hold on to this support and resume it next leg of up move. Overall, we believe that the Nifty is a counter trend pullback mode and the pullback is not complete yet.

