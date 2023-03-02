Adani stocks see multiple block deals after group denies reports of $3-billion loan

Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Bonds of the Indian billionaires flagship firm plunged to distressed levels in US trading, and the company abruptly pulled a record domestic stock offering after the Adani group suffered a $92 billion market crash. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

A day after Adani Group denied reports of $3-billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund, its shares saw heavy interest in the block deal window.

About 3.9 crore shares, amounting to 3.5 percent equity of Adani Enterprises, changed hands on March 2. The deal was worth Rs 5,520 crore. Additionally, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy saw block deals of 4.1 percent, 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent stake, respectively.

Following this, Adani Green and Adani Transmission shares opened in the green and hit the 5 percent upper circuit in early trade. Adani Enterprises started trading deep in the red but quickly bounced from the opening lows of Rs 1,459. At 9:40am, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,546 apiece on the NSE, lower by 1.5 percent from the previous close.

On March 1, the group denied having secured any $3 billion loan from a Middle East-based sovereign wealth fund, as claimed by a Reuters report. It told Bloomberg, "This is totally false and untrue."

In another development development, the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the Adani-Hindenburg case after having heard a batch of four petitions.