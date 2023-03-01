Adani group denies report of securing $3 billion from sovereign wealth fund

The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India (Image: Reuters)

The Adani group on March 1 denied a report which claimed that the embattled Indian conglomerate has secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund.

The denial came hours after news agency Reuters reported that it has learnt from Adani group sources that a $3 billion loan has been secured by the company from a Middle East-based sovereign wealth fund.

While an official statement was awaited, Bloomberg reported that the company has clarified it, saying that the Reuters report is not true.

The BSE had also sought a clarification from the Adani group in response to the news report.

The listed entities of Adani have cumulatively lost over Rs 12 lakh crore in the stock market since January 24, when US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released a report alleging "stocks manipulation" and "accounting fraud" by the company.

The ports-to-power conglomerate has denied the allegations, and has accused Hindenburg of committing a "calculated securities fraud". Since then, Adani has also been swiftly repaying and prepaying debts, in what is being seen as a comeback strategy.

The Reuters report, which said that Adani has secured a $3 billion loan, further learnt from sources that the credit line from the sovereign wealth fund could be increased to $5 billion.

The news of a fresh fundraising plan comes a day after Adani management told bondholders that it expected to prepay or repay share-backed loans worth $690 million to $790 million by end-March.

The plans are being unveiled as the group holds a fixed-income roadshow this week in Singapore and Hong Kong to shore up investor confidence amid steep share price falls and a regulatory probe.

Meanwhile, all the 10 listed entities of the Adani group closed higher on March 1, with the flagship Adani Enterprises advancing almost 15 percent. It settled at Rs 1,564.55, which is over Rs 200 higher as compared to the last closing price.

With inputs from Reuters