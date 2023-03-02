Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 424.88 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 1,498.66 crore on March 1, the National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
March 02, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST
Dollar squeezed as inflation drives up euro
The dollar nursed losses on Thursday as optimism about China's reopening was supported by encouraging data and underpinned Asian currencies, while sticky inflation had the euro eying its best week in a month and a half.
The dollar lost 0.9% on the euro overnight, and since it moved lower despite U.S. yields rising some are speculating it might have peaked as February's rally runs out of steam.
The euro is up 1.2% on the week and last bought $1.0667 with hotter-than-expected German inflation in February adding to pressure on the European Central Bank to raise rates following unexpectedly strong readings in France and Spain.
USDINR spot closed 16 paise lower at 82.50, the lowest level since 10 February, thanks to a rally in equities and some exporter selling. However, the pair may lack momentum due to lack of any persistent flows. Hence, we expect a range of 82.20 and 82.75 on spot over the near term.
Asian markets trade mixed; Kospi up, Hang Seng down 1%
March 02, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST
S&P, Nasdaq weak as manufacturing stokes Fed concerns
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as Treasury yields jumped after manufacturing data indicated inflation is likely to remain stubbornly high, while comments from Federal Reserve policymakers supported a hawkish policy stance.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.14 points, or 0.02%, to 32,661.84, the S&P 500 lost 18.76 points, or 0.47%, to 3,951.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 76.06 points, or 0.66%, to 11,379.48.
March 02, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST
SGX Nifty:
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 59.50 points or 0.34 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,455 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
March 02, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST
Market on Wednesday:
Indian equity benchmarks bounced back to end higher on March 1, snapping an eight-day losing streak amid buying across sectors.
At close, the Sensex was up 448.96 points, or 0.76 percent, at 59,411.08, and the Nifty was up 146.90 points, or 0.85 percent, at 17,450.90.
The market started March on a firm footing and extended gains as the day progresses. Good auto sales numbers and Rs 1.5 crore of GST collections in February added fuel to the rally.
Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, UPL, SBI and Axis Bank were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty. Britannia Industries, Power Grid Corporation, Cipla, BPCL and SBI Life Insurance lost the most.
All sectoral indices ended in the green. The Nifty metal index added 4 percent and the PSU bank index 3 percent. Nifty auto, bank, information technology indices were up 1 percent each.
Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising 1.3 percent each.
On the BSE, metal index rose 2.6 percent. Auto, bank, information technology, oil & gas, capital goods, power and realty were up a percent each.
March 02, 2023 / 07:28 AM IST
March 02, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST
