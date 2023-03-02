Fed is set to hike rates to 6% or more. Will RBI follow suit?

While RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says that the interest rate decisions of the rate-setting panel are determined primarily by domestic factors and not by what the Federal Reserve does, markets are increasingly expecting emerging market central banks to follow suit when the Fed raises rates over the coming months.

February saw a sharp rise in US bond yields and the dollar and a sell-off in equities on the back of robust economic data. Markets now fear that the Fed funds rate could rise to over 6 percent from the current band of 4.50-4.75 percent. Remember, these rates were slashed to near zero after the pandemic hit.

“As a result of employment, inflation and retail sales during the first half of February, markets have been forced to rethink their views on the Fed and recession,” Klaus Baader, Global Chief Economist at Societe Generale, said in a note. “Markets that prematurely expected a Fed pivot are now contemplating a fed funds rate of 6 percent or more.”

At the end of January, the markets were pricing in a peak Fed rate of under 5 percent. Now, the US bond yield curve is more deeply inverted than at any time since the early 1980s.

While typically an inverted yield curve is seen as a sign of an impending recession, the curve has given false positives in the past and the time period between an inversion of the curve and the recession has varied, according to Jonas Goltermann, Deputy Chief Markets Economist at Capital Economics.

To be sure, the market turned a deaf ear when the Fed said in December that its 2023 central projection for Fed rates was 5.1–5.4 percent. It is now listening and expects consecutive rate hikes.

RBI action

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), geared as it says it is to domestic conditions, has also surprised the markets with a hawkish tilt recently.

Rate hikes were expected to halt after the one in February but now economists expect them to continue.

The minutes of the February monetary policy committee meeting showed that members were concerned about inflation amid uncertain geopolitical conditions, volatile crude prices, and weather-related risks. Two members, who voted against the 25 basis points rate hike, suggested that the panel wait for the impact of earlier rate hikes to play out and were worried about risks.

“A hawkish RBI MPC stance will help counter the impact of any resultant jump in the US yields/ US dollar,” said Radhika Rao, Senior Economist – Eurozone, India, Indonesia. “The policy preference is to keep the currency at competitive levels vs regionals.”

Rao expects a majority of the MPC to vote for a 25 basis points hike in April and keep the stance unchanged at "withdrawal of accommodation" and to then turn data dependent for future actions.

As with the Fed, the RBI has also raised interest rates sharply since early 2022, reversing pandemic era ultra-easy policy. The RBI's benchmark repo rate has been raised from a record low of 4 percent to 6.5 percent. Late last year, economists had expected the so-called terminal repo rate to be at the current level but their projections have been thwarted by Fed action.

UBS expects the MPC to be data dependent going forward and waits for February inflation data and Fed's March policy outcome to firm views on April policy.