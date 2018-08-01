Suzuki Motorcycle India sales up 47% in July

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) today reported 47.1 percent increase in total sales at 58,805 units in July as against 39,976 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales grew by 56.6 percent at 53,321 units last month as compared to 34,038 units in July 2017, SMIPL said in a statement.

SMIPL Executive Vice-President Sajeev Rajasekharan said, "The positive customer sentiments and healthy demand in urban and semi-urban areas have spurred the growth momentum. This augers well for us ahead of the festive season."

He said the company has already dispatched 10,000 units of the newly launched Burgman Street scooter within the first month.