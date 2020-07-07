Story in a chart: Nifty on the verge of a breakout or a whipsaw? These patterns will explain

Gaurav Bissa

The Nifty50 has a strong hurdle between 10,750-10,800 levels and can dip toward levels of 10,400-10,200 in the coming days with view negation above 11,000 closings.

The Nifty has seen a strong move since the last few weeks and is now at a crucial level of the rally. However, the overall trend remains positive for now.

The chart below shows Nifty exhibiting clear Dow Theory which includes the formation of Higher High and Higher Low denoted by HH and HL respectively.

This is a characteristic of an uptrend. However, there can be some whipsaws or retracements along the way which I have shown in other charts.