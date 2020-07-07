App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Story in a chart: Nifty on the verge of a breakout or a whipsaw? These patterns will explain

The RSI as well as MACD have formed bearish divergences. MACD is a relatively heavy indicator compared to RSI which means it doesn’t move as fast as RSI.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Gaurav Bissa

The Nifty50 has a strong hurdle between 10,750-10,800 levels and can dip toward levels of 10,400-10,200 in the coming days with view negation above 11,000 closings.

Close

The Nifty has seen a strong move since the last few weeks and is now at a crucial level of the rally. However, the overall trend remains positive for now.

Gaurav Bissa
Gaurav Bissa
LKP Securities

The chart below shows Nifty exhibiting clear Dow Theory which includes the formation of Higher High and Higher Low denoted by HH and HL respectively.

This is a characteristic of an uptrend. However, there can be some whipsaws or retracements along the way which I have shown in other charts.

NIFTY DOW THEORY


On a 4 hours chart, the Nifty has now formed a bearish ‘Wolfe Wave’ pattern. The Nifty can see some upside till 10800 but there is a strong hurdle at that level which can push the Nifty to lower levels.

Also, the RSI, as well as MACD, have formed bearish divergences. MACD is a relatively heavy indicator compared to RSI which means it doesn’t move as fast as RSI.

The fact that it is witnessing a fall while Nifty is rising raises some questions about the strength of trend on an immediate basis.

NIFTY WW


Along with Wolfe Wave pattern, Nifty is also forming two bearish harmonic crab patterns on hourly charts with prz (trigger point) near 10800 level which is also where immediate resistance is placed.

NIFTY HOURLY HARMONICS (1)

(The author is AVP-Technicals and Derivatives at LKP Securities)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 7, 2020 10:55 am

tags #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #portfolio strategy #Sensex #technical strategy

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.