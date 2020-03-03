Stocks in the news: Hero Moto, Mahindra Life, Newgen Software, Torrent Power, Infosys

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Hero MotoCorp: February sales fell 19.3 percent to 4.98 lakh units, domestic sales down 20 percent but exports up 8.7 percent YoY.

Mahindra Lifespace: Arm Mahindra World City got the nod for partial de-notification of the notified area under SEZ.

Parag Milk Foods: Company to release entire pledged shares from Kotak Mahindra Investments within 90 days.

KSK Energy: CoC passed a resolution through e-voting to proceed for liquidation of the company.

Ramco Industries: CRISIL reaffirmed its A1+ rating on the company's commercial paper.

Newgen Software: Company secured a patent for system and method for Automatic Quality Assessment of Digital Documents.

Gateway Distriparks: The company has fixed March 13 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interest on the non-convertible debentures.

Jash Engineering: The company said it has fixed record date as March 19 for the purpose of interim dividend.

Tilaknagar Industries defaulted in payment of term loan worth Rs 15 crore, which was due on January 31

NOCIL: The company has fixed record date as March 19 for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.

Dollar Industries has issued commercial paper (CP) of Rs 50 crore to HDFC Bank

Infosys and IBM collaborate to help businesses accelerate digital transformation with IBM Public Cloud

Ingersoll Rand plc completed the merger of its industrial segment with Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc

Tech Mahindra - NCLT Mumbai and Bengaluru sanction scheme of merger by absorption between Tech Mahindra Growth Factories and Dynacommerce India Private with the company

DB Realty default on payment of interest/ repayment of principal amount on loans worth Rs 80 crore from HDFC Bank

Torrent Power - MSEDCL has handed over the Shil, Mumbra & Kalwa (SMK) sub-divisions under Thane Urban Circle, Maharashtra area and its operations to the company on March 1, 2020