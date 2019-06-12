Stocks in the news: Tata Steel, DHFL, Yes Bank, Voltas, India Cements, Adani Green, Suzlon

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Tata Steel - The European Commission formally announced its decision to prohibit the proposed European steel joint venture between Tata Steel and thyssenkrupp AG.

Adani Green: Promoters to sell up to 5.98 percent in company via offer for sale on June 12-13, floor price set at Rs 43 per share.

India Cements: Pledge on 1.68 percent promoter stake released on Monday.

Voltas: Company Abhijit Gajendragadkar resigned as CFO, deputy MD Anil George to take over as CFO.

Yes Bank: RBI imposed Rs 11.2 lakh penalty on bank for breach of prepaid payment norms. Lt General Mukesh Sabharwal resigned as Non-Executive Independent Director.

DHFL: Company paid Rs 962 crore interest due on NCDs on June 4 in full.

Suzlon Energy: Company will continue to work on significant debt reduction, is exploring various options like raising fresh equity, disposal of subsidiaries.

Reliance Industries and BP sanction third phase of integrated KG D6 development

KEC International: Manisha Girotra resigned as Independent Director of the company.

Sea TV Network: Company appointed Manish Jain as the Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel).

Yes Bank: Ratings placed under 'Review for Downgrade' by Moody's.

Reliance Capital/Reliance Home Finance - PwC resigns as statutory auditor

Simplex Infrastructures: Credit rating of the company has been retained with revision in outlook by CARE Ratings.

