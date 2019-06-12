App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Tata Steel, DHFL, Yes Bank, Voltas, India Cements, Adani Green, Suzlon

Voltas | India Cements | Adani Green | Manaksia | Suzlon Energy | DHFL and Yes Bank are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Tata Steel - The European Commission formally announced its decision to prohibit the proposed European steel joint venture between Tata Steel and thyssenkrupp AG.

Adani Green: Promoters to sell up to 5.98 percent in company via offer for sale on June 12-13, floor price set at Rs 43 per share.

Close

India Cements: Pledge on 1.68 percent promoter stake released on Monday.

related news

Voltas: Company Abhijit Gajendragadkar resigned as CFO, deputy MD Anil George to take over as CFO.

Yes Bank: RBI imposed Rs 11.2 lakh penalty on bank for breach of prepaid payment norms. Lt General Mukesh Sabharwal resigned as Non-Executive Independent Director.

DHFL: Company paid Rs 962 crore interest due on NCDs on June 4 in full.

Suzlon Energy: Company will continue to work on significant debt reduction, is exploring various options like raising fresh equity, disposal of subsidiaries.

Reliance Industries and BP sanction third phase of integrated KG D6 development

KEC International: Manisha Girotra resigned as Independent Director of the company.

Sea TV Network: Company appointed Manish Jain as the Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel).

Yes Bank: Ratings placed under 'Review for Downgrade' by Moody's.

Reliance Capital/Reliance Home Finance - PwC resigns as statutory auditor

Simplex Infrastructures: Credit rating of the company has been retained with revision in outlook by CARE Ratings.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Bulk Deals

Image91162019

(For more bulk deals, Click Here)
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 08:10 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.