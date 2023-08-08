Silver futures decline to Rs 71,043 per kg

Silver futures on August 8 dropped Rs 225 to Rs 71,043 per kilogramme as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery declined by Rs 225 or 0.32 per cent to Rs 71,043 per kg in a business turnover of 18,315 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.40 per cent lower at USD 23.14 per ounce in New York. PTI HG SHW