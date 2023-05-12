English
    May 12, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates weak start; Asian markets mixed

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty trades with a cut of around 70 points, pointing at a subdued open for domestic benchmark indices.

      • 08:31 AM IST

        US Economic Data | April PPI at 0.2% MoM vs estimates of 0.1%

      • 08:27 AM IST

        US initial jobless claims for the week ended May 6 at 264,000 vs 242,000 in the previous week

      • 08:19 AM IST

        Jio, Airtel add 19.8 lakh mobile subscribers in Feb, Voda Idea loses 20 lakh customers: Trai

      • 08:16 AM IST

        Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q4 net up 144% to Rs 309 crore

      • 08:13 AM IST

        MSCI index review: Biggest weight increase in Kotak Mahindra Bank

      • 08:05 AM IST

        Cipla Q4 preview: Robust domestic traction, gRevlimid sales likely to give earnings a big boost

      • 07:58 AM IST

        Mahindra & Mahindra total sales rise 40.9% in April to 60,481 units

      • 07:46 AM IST

        Eicher Motors Q4 net profit zooms 48% to Rs 906 crore

      • 07:45 AM IST

        Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 net profit falls 8% to Rs 57 crore

      • 07:42 AM IST

        Dollar index inches higher on May 11

      • 07:41 AM IST

        FIIs net buyers, while DIIs net sellers on May 11

      • 07:40 AM IST

        Gold prices retreat

      • 07:36 AM IST

        Asian markets mixed; Nikkei, Hang Seng edge up, Kospi weak

      • 07:33 AM IST

        Dow, S&P 500 fall with Disney; PacWest leads regional banks lower

      • 07:29 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,904.520.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5018,297.000.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank43,475.300.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 18,297.00 0.00 (0.00%)
      Fri, May 12, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris1,984.6592.50 +4.89%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Dr Reddys Labs4,532.00-335.30 -6.89%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG48865.00221.70 +0.46%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12557.00-159.90 -1.26%


      On a month-on-month basis, US producerprice index rose 0.2 percent against expectations of a 0.1 percent increase. On a YoY basis, PPI was up 2.3 percent in April against estimates of 2.4 percent.

      US April core PPI rose 0.2 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year, in-line with estimates.

    • May 12, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

      Jio, Airtel add 19.8 lakh mobile subscribers in Feb, Voda Idea loses 20 lakh customers: Trai

      Telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 19.8 lakh mobile subscribers month-on-month in February, even as Vodafone Idea lost 20 lakh customers, according to data released by Trai on Thursday.

      India's largest telecom player Reliance Jio added the maximum number of mobile subscribers at about 10 lakh, taking its wireless subscriber tally to 42.71 crore users in February, as against 42.61 crore in January.

      Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel gained 9.82 lakh mobile users during February and ended the month with a wireless subscriber base of 36.98 crore.

      Vodafone Idea lost 20 lakh subscribers in the wireless category as its mobile subscriber base shrunk to 23.79 crore, as per data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

    • May 12, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

      Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q4 net up 144% to Rs 309 crore

      Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a more than two-fold jump in its March quarter net profit to Rs 309.50 crore, helped by higher core income and a write-back in provisions.

      The Bengaluru-headquartered lender posted a net profit of Rs 1,099 crore for FY23 as against a loss of Rs 414 crore in the year-ago period.

      For the reporting quarter, its core net interest income grew 36 per cent to Rs 738 crore on a 33 per cent increase in the loan book, and limited by a 0.85 per cent narrowing in the net interest margin.

    • May 12, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

      MSCI index review: Biggest weight increase in Kotak Mahindra Bank

      Morgan Stanley Capital International has announced the addition of Max Healthcare, Hindustan Aeronautics and Sona BLW Precision to its India Standard Index, as part of May 2023 rejig.

      As per preliminary calculations done by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, this could result in an inflow of $295 million for Max Healthcare, $195 million for HAL and $175 for Sona BLW.

      MSCI has announced the biggest weight increase in Kotak Mahindra Bank, which could lead to inflow of $810 million. Foreign investors' shareholding in the bank had dropped 1.47 percentage points in the March quarter, thus opening up the foreign room and making it eligible to weight increase.

      Read more here

    • May 12, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

      Cipla Q4 preview: Robust domestic traction, gRevlimid sales likely to give earnings a big boost

      Drugmaker Cipla Ltd is expected to report a consolidated net profit of Rs 723.4 crore in March quarter of FY23, a twofold jump from Rs 362.07 crore in the year-ago period, when it will share its numbers on May 12.

      Brokerages polled by Moneycontrol pegged the company’s revenue at Rs 5,744.425 crore. The topline in the corresponding quarter of the previous year was at Rs 5,260 crore. The EBITDA margin is also likely to expand 506 basis points on year to 19.3 percent for January-March, mainly driven by a better product mix.

      Strong traction in the domestic market, coupled with gTrokendi/gRevlimid ramp up, would be the primary contributors to the company's growth.

    • May 12, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

      Mahindra & Mahindra total sales rise 40.9% in April to 60,481 units

      Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on May 11 said its total sales increased by 40.9 per cent year-on-year to 60,481 units in April. The company said it had dispatched 42,937 units to dealers in April 2022.

      In a statement, the Mumbai-based auto major said its exports last month stood at 1,813 units, as against 2,703 units in the year-ago period, a drop of 32.9 percent.

      Commercial vehicle sales increased to 20,231 units last month, compared to 17,402 units in the year-ago period.

      The automobiles company reported a net profit of 1,528 crore in Q3, up 13.5 percent from Rs 1,335 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

