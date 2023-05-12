Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates weak start; Asian markets mixed

US Economic Data | April PPI at 0.2% MoM vs estimates of 0.1%
US initial jobless claims for the week ended May 6 at 264,000 vs 242,000 in the previous week
Jio, Airtel add 19.8 lakh mobile subscribers in Feb, Voda Idea loses 20 lakh customers: Trai
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q4 net up 144% to Rs 309 crore
MSCI index review: Biggest weight increase in Kotak Mahindra Bank
Cipla Q4 preview: Robust domestic traction, gRevlimid sales likely to give earnings a big boost
Mahindra & Mahindra total sales rise 40.9% in April to 60,481 units
Eicher Motors Q4 net profit zooms 48% to Rs 906 crore
Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 net profit falls 8% to Rs 57 crore
Dollar index inches higher on May 11
FIIs net buyers, while DIIs net sellers on May 11
Gold prices retreat
Asian markets mixed; Nikkei, Hang Seng edge up, Kospi weak
Dow, S&P 500 fall with Disney; PacWest leads regional banks lower
SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|61,904.52
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|18,297.00
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|43,475.30
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Enterpris
|1,984.65
|92.50
|+4.89%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Dr Reddys Labs
|4,532.00
|-335.30
|-6.89%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|48865.00
|221.70
|+0.46%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|12557.00
|-159.90
|-1.26%
On a month-on-month basis, US producerprice index rose 0.2 percent against expectations of a 0.1 percent increase. On a YoY basis, PPI was up 2.3 percent in April against estimates of 2.4 percent.
US April core PPI rose 0.2 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year, in-line with estimates.
Telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 19.8 lakh mobile subscribers month-on-month in February, even as Vodafone Idea lost 20 lakh customers, according to data released by Trai on Thursday.
India's largest telecom player Reliance Jio added the maximum number of mobile subscribers at about 10 lakh, taking its wireless subscriber tally to 42.71 crore users in February, as against 42.61 crore in January.
Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel gained 9.82 lakh mobile users during February and ended the month with a wireless subscriber base of 36.98 crore.
Vodafone Idea lost 20 lakh subscribers in the wireless category as its mobile subscriber base shrunk to 23.79 crore, as per data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a more than two-fold jump in its March quarter net profit to Rs 309.50 crore, helped by higher core income and a write-back in provisions.
The Bengaluru-headquartered lender posted a net profit of Rs 1,099 crore for FY23 as against a loss of Rs 414 crore in the year-ago period.
For the reporting quarter, its core net interest income grew 36 per cent to Rs 738 crore on a 33 per cent increase in the loan book, and limited by a 0.85 per cent narrowing in the net interest margin.
Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for Quess Corp, Suprajit Engineering, Transport Corporation of India today
Suprajit Engineering has formed robust bullish candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe, making higher highs-higher lows formation for three days in a row, with healthy volumes. The stock settled at Rs 403, the highest closing level since February 4 last year, up over 5 percent.
Morgan Stanley Capital International has announced the addition of Max Healthcare, Hindustan Aeronautics and Sona BLW Precision to its India Standard Index, as part of May 2023 rejig.
As per preliminary calculations done by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, this could result in an inflow of $295 million for Max Healthcare, $195 million for HAL and $175 for Sona BLW.
MSCI has announced the biggest weight increase in Kotak Mahindra Bank, which could lead to inflow of $810 million. Foreign investors' shareholding in the bank had dropped 1.47 percentage points in the March quarter, thus opening up the foreign room and making it eligible to weight increase.
Drugmaker Cipla Ltd is expected to report a consolidated net profit of Rs 723.4 crore in March quarter of FY23, a twofold jump from Rs 362.07 crore in the year-ago period, when it will share its numbers on May 12.
Brokerages polled by Moneycontrol pegged the company’s revenue at Rs 5,744.425 crore. The topline in the corresponding quarter of the previous year was at Rs 5,260 crore. The EBITDA margin is also likely to expand 506 basis points on year to 19.3 percent for January-March, mainly driven by a better product mix.
Strong traction in the domestic market, coupled with gTrokendi/gRevlimid ramp up, would be the primary contributors to the company's growth.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on May 11 said its total sales increased by 40.9 per cent year-on-year to 60,481 units in April. The company said it had dispatched 42,937 units to dealers in April 2022.
In a statement, the Mumbai-based auto major said its exports last month stood at 1,813 units, as against 2,703 units in the year-ago period, a drop of 32.9 percent.
Commercial vehicle sales increased to 20,231 units last month, compared to 17,402 units in the year-ago period.
The automobiles company reported a net profit of 1,528 crore in Q3, up 13.5 percent from Rs 1,335 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
Hot Stocks | Suprajit Engineering, Hindustan Aeronautics, Cera Sanitaryware can return up to 13% in short term, here's why
Suprajit Engineering now for the first time has got into formation of the Higher high & Higher Low post the Rally from January 2022. This illustrates the positive undertone of the prices.