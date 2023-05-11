Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher; Hindalco, L&T, Dr Reddy's drag

May 11, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

KPI Green Energy received the order for execution of Solar Power Project of 35 MW capacity from Creative Technologies through KPIG Energia, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company under ‘Captive Power Producer segment of the company.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2023-24, in various tranches as per the terms of the order. The aggregate order size is 35 MW, KPI Green Energy said in an exchange filing.

“We would like to bring to your notice that the aforementioned order is in lieu of the previous order of 33 MW capacity Solar Power Plant under CPP Segment whose intimation has been made to the stock exchanges dated December 15, 2022,” the company added.