Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher; Hindalco, L&T, Dr Reddy's drag

The Sensex was up 144.12 points or 0.23 percentat 62,084.32, and the Nifty was up 27.90 points or 0.15percentat 18,343.00.
Indices open higher, Nifty above 18,300
Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty above 18,350 in pre-open
Rupee | Opens at 81.95 per $ vs Wednesday’s close of 81.99 per $
Oil India holding in Numaligarh Refinery stands at 73.27% post rights issue
KPI Green Energy gets new order from Creative Technologies
MC Exclusive: NSE paid out Rs 500-1,000 cr to brokers in rebates on options trades
CSB Bank appoints Satish Gundewar as Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. June 5, 2023
Adani Enterprises to consider fund raising proposal on May 13
Govt exempts customs duty on imports of crude soya bean oil & sunflower seed oil
Bosch India says see sales revenue growing at about 15% in FY24
Hindalco arm, Novelis reports 27% fall in net income
GCPL Q4 net profit up 24.5% to 452.11 crore
Dr Reddy's Q4 net profit jumps to Rs 959 crore on favourable base, US launches, brand deals
L&T Q4 net profit spikes 10% to Rs 3,987 crore, misses estimates
US dollar index at 101.37
Gold prices edged lower on May 10
FIIs net buyers, while DIIs net sellers on May 10
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
ALERT | China April PPI falls 3.6% YoY vs est of 3.3% fall
ALERT | China April CPI rises 0.1% YoY vs est of 0.3% rise, slowest since February 2021
Asian markets track Wall Street; Nikkei falls, Hang Seng, Kospi gain
US CPI rises 4.9% YoY in April, lower than expectations
Nasdaq rallies as investors cheer inflation data, Alphabet
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|61,998.38
|58.18
|+0.09%
|Nifty 50
|18,326.75
|11.65
|+0.06%
|Nifty Bank
|43,441.35
|110.30
|+0.25%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Enterpris
|1,963.50
|71.35
|+3.77%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Dr Reddys Labs
|4,610.00
|-257.30
|-5.29%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|28308.80
|217.00
|+0.77%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|12602.70
|-114.20
|-0.90%
The Sensex was up 219.23 points or 0.35 percent at 62,159.43, and the Nifty was up 42.70 points or 0.23 percent at 18,357.80.
-Stimul-T LLC, Russia Oil block owner of Licence-61, has filed for bankruptcy
-Oil India holds 50 percent in holding company of Russia Licence-61 Owner
KPI Green Energy received the order for execution of Solar Power Project of 35 MW capacity from Creative Technologies through KPIG Energia, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company under ‘Captive Power Producer segment of the company.
The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2023-24, in various tranches as per the terms of the order. The aggregate order size is 35 MW, KPI Green Energy said in an exchange filing.
“We would like to bring to your notice that the aforementioned order is in lieu of the previous order of 33 MW capacity Solar Power Plant under CPP Segment whose intimation has been made to the stock exchanges dated December 15, 2022,” the company added.
Pre-market opening view by Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Benchmark indices may log gains in early trades after US inflation fell to 4.9 percent in April, the lowest since April 2021, which could lift the sentiment and raise expectations of a dovish stance by the Fed in its next meeting. While global mood would dictate trend, Indian markets have been resilient so far on the back of persisting FII buying and strong macroeconomic fundamentals. Technically, caution for Nifty bulls only below the 18181 mark.
The National Stock Exchange — India’s number one bourse — may have paid out anywhere between Rs 500-1,000 crore in rebates to trading members on options trades in FY22-23, according to calculations by Moneycontrol. The numbers may vary depending on assumptions and could even be higher, as market share of brokers by turnover is not available publicly.
The NSE declined to give details of how much rebate it paid to its trading members in FY22-23.
The rebate is offered on the exchange transaction charges that brokers collect from clients and pass on to the bourse. Brokers receive the highest rebate on options transactions, compared to that on cash market and futures transactions. Stock exchanges offering rebates to brokers is a global practice, and in the US, brokers like Robinhood get rebates from exchanges as well as from market makers, to whom they route their clients’ orders. (Tap to read more)
Matt Orton of Raymond James Investment Management told CNBC-TV18 that inflation is not softening enough for the US Fed. Orton does not expect a rate cut by the Fed for the rest of 2023. However, he pointed out that financials, banks are doing well in India.