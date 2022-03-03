Market LIVE Updates: Indices edge higher amid volatility, Nifty around 16,650; banks, auto under pressure, Tech Mahindra top gainer

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
BSE Smallcap index rises 1 percent led by the Future Enterprises DVR, State Trading Corporation Of India, Career Point
Motilal Oswal picks Muthoot Finance as top bet from NBFC space, sees up to 26% upside
Aluminium & coal prices at a new high, nickel reaches a 10-year high
Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Tech Mahindra top gainer
LIC IPO may get pushed to next fiscal amid market volatility
CRISIL reaffirms credit ratings of Entertainment Network India's bank facilities and debt instruments
Kernex Microsystems approves fund raising through preferential issue
Vedanta touches 52-week high after board declares third interim dividend
Tata Elxsi and Renesas establish next-generation EV innovation cente
Nifty IT index up 1 percent led by the Tech Mahindra Mphasis, Mindtree
ONGC soars 3% as global crude oil prices touch 8-year high
Indian rupee opens 5 paise lower at 75.76 per dollar
Hind Rectifiers secures orders of Rs 57.32 crore
BSE Power index surges 2 percent supported by the Adani Transmission, Adani Green, Siemens
Indices erase some of early gains but still trading higher
India will continue to face headwinds from expensive crude: V K Vijayakumar
BSE Oil & Gas index up 1 percent supported by the Adani Total Gas, HPCL, IOC, BPCL
TVS Motor gains 2% as UBS maintains buy rating
Nifty Metal index rises 1 percent led by the Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Copper, NMDC, Coal India
Bank of Canada hikes interest rates, sets stage for more tightening
Indices open higher with Nifty above 16,700
Nifty’s biggest support placed at 16407 mark:Prashanth Tapse
Support for Nifty at 16,500: Mohit Nigam
Indian markets likely to open on a flat to positive note: ICICI Direct
Sanmina and Reliance create manufacturing joint venture in India
Gold flat as Fed assuages fears of aggressive rate hike
China's Feb services activity expands at slowest rate in six months
February exports rise 22.3% YoY as global orders remain strong
MSCI, FTSE Russell remove Russian securities from their indexes
Fitch, Moody's cut Russia's rating to 'Junk'
Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson
Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on March 3
Janet Yellen says US will address potential leakages in Russia sanctions
Fitch slashes Russia's sovereign rating to junk status
Oil jumps, Brent above $116/bbl as supply issues persist
Fed's Powell says still appropriate to raise interest rates by 25 bps in March
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices:
Asia stocks edge higher, oil races to the moon
Wall Street ends sharply higher, Powell assuages rate worries
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|55,604.68
|135.78
|+0.24%
|Nifty 50
|16,643.55
|37.60
|+0.23%
|Nifty Bank
|35,282.90
|-89.90
|-0.25%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Coal India
|192.90
|8.10
|+4.38%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Asian Paints
|2,909.30
|-119.65
|-3.95%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|34365.80
|645.80
|+1.92%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|10441.30
|-59.15
|-0.56%
Motilal Oswal picks Muthoot Finance as top bet:
Muthoot Finance share price edged higher on March 3 as research firm Motilal Oswal announced a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 1,750 and upside of 26 percent.
According to the brokerage firm, Muthoot Finance is the top pick from the NBFC space for 2022. Standalone AUM (assets under management) clocked 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY16-21. Even before the COVID-19 outbreak and the sharp run-up in gold prices in FY21, the company had delivered a two/three/four year CAGR of 19/15/14% as of March 2020. Higher gold prices aided gold loan demand. Moreover, Muthoot Finance has a strong brand and well-entrenched distribution that will help it gain incremental share in the expanded market pie for gold loans, Motilal Oswal said.
While sanctions will have a global supply disruption, their impacts will vary widely by region. Europe is expected to bear the major brunt, followed by Asia.
Aluminium & coal prices at a new high, nickel reaches a 10-year high
Russia-Ukraine conflict is growing with each passing day. Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities have continued. And, this has roiled the commodity markets. Oil and metal supplies are running low now. Russian commodity exports were hindered as a result of Western sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine. As concerns about supply disruption mount, prices of crude oil, aluminium, nickel, and coal rise.
Brent crude oil price rose to level that is close to eight-year highs. Due to supply problems caused by growing Russia-Ukraine hostilities, the price of Brent crude oil jumped to $118 a barrel on March 3, the highest level in over eight years.
Nickel has reached a fresh ten-year high. The price of aluminium was at an all-time high. In addition, coal prices reached new highs of $400 per tonne. As a physical asset class, commodities appear to be on the rise. While aluminium reached a new high of $3,597 per tonne, nickel achieved a new high of $26,505.
LIC IPO may get pushed to next fiscal amid market volatility
The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of state-run insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) could be pushed to the next financial year because of market volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, The Economic Times reported on March 3.
The country's biggest life insurer had filed the draft offer document for a five percent stake sale by the government on February 13. LIC IPO, touted as the country's biggest ever public offer, was initially planned for this month. Click to Read More
Kernex Microsystems approves fund raising through preferential issue
Board of Directors of Kernex Microsystems (India) at its 209th board meeting held on March 3, 2022, had approved for raising of funds through issue of 13,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to non-promoter investors on a preferential basis.
Kernex Microsystems (India) was quoting at Rs 120.90, up Rs 5.75, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.
Vedanta touches 52-week high
Vedanta share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 400.95, rising 3.5 percent intraday on February 3 after the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 13 per share.
"The board of Vedanta through a resolution passed by circulation on March 2 has approved the third interim dividend of Rs 13 per share, that is, 1300% on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 4,832 crore," the press release said.
The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is March 10, the release added.
Tata Elxsi and Renesas establish next-generation EV innovation cente
Tata Elxsi and Renesas Electronics Corporation announced their collaboration on a state-of-the-art design center in Bangalore that will develop targeted solutions for electric vehicles (EV). The new Next Generation EV Innovation Center (NEVIC) was opened in January of this year.
Tata Elxsi was quoting at Rs 6,664.55, up Rs 95.20, or 1.45 percent on the BSE.