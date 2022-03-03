English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    March 03, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices edge higher amid volatility, Nifty around 16,650; banks, auto under pressure, Tech Mahindra top gainer

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except auto and bank, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green with metal, IT, oil & gas, power indices up 1-2 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5-1 percent.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex55,604.68135.78 +0.24%
      Nifty 5016,643.5537.60 +0.23%
      Nifty Bank35,282.90-89.90 -0.25%
      Nifty 50 16,643.55 37.60 (0.23%)
      Thu, Mar 03, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Coal India192.908.10 +4.38%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Asian Paints2,909.30-119.65 -3.95%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT34365.80645.80 +1.92%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto10441.30-59.15 -0.56%


    • March 03, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

      BSE Smallcap index rose 1 percent led by the Future Enterprises DVR, State Trading Corporation Of India, Career Point

      BSE Smallcap index rose 1 percent led by the Future Enterprises DVR, State Trading Corporation Of India, Career Point
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 03, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

      Motilal Oswal picks Muthoot Finance as top bet:

      Muthoot Finance share price edged higher on March 3 as research firm Motilal Oswal announced a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 1,750 and upside of 26 percent.

      According to the brokerage firm, Muthoot Finance is the top pick from the NBFC space for 2022. Standalone AUM (assets under management) clocked 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY16-21. Even before the COVID-19 outbreak and the sharp run-up in gold prices in FY21, the company had delivered a two/three/four year CAGR of 19/15/14% as of March 2020. Higher gold prices aided gold loan demand. Moreover, Muthoot Finance has a strong brand and well-entrenched distribution that will help it gain incremental share in the expanded market pie for gold loans, Motilal Oswal said.

    • March 03, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

      Aluminium & coal prices at a new high, nickel reaches a 10-year high

      Russia-Ukraine conflict is growing with each passing day. Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities have continued. And, this has roiled the commodity markets. Oil and metal supplies are running low now. Russian commodity exports were hindered as a result of Western sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine. As concerns about supply disruption mount, prices of crude oil, aluminium, nickel, and coal rise.

      Brent crude oil price rose to level that is close to eight-year highs. Due to supply problems caused by growing Russia-Ukraine hostilities, the price of Brent crude oil jumped to $118 a barrel on March 3, the highest level in over eight years.

      Nickel has reached a fresh ten-year high. The price of aluminium was at an all-time high. In addition, coal prices reached new highs of $400 per tonne. As a physical asset class, commodities appear to be on the rise. While aluminium reached a new high of $3,597 per tonne, nickel achieved a new high of $26,505.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 03, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

      Market Update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 37.07 points or 0.07% at 55505.97, and the Nifty added 7.20 points or 0.04% at 16613.20.

      Market Update at 11 AM : Sensex is up 37.07 points or 0.07% at 55505.97, and the Nifty added 7.20 points or 0.04% at 16613.20.
    • March 03, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

      LIC IPO may get pushed to next fiscal amid market volatility

      The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of state-run insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) could be pushed to the next financial year because of market volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, The Economic Times reported on March 3.

      The country's biggest life insurer had filed the draft offer document for a five percent stake sale by the government on February 13. LIC IPO, touted as the country's biggest ever public offer, was initially planned for this month. Click to Read More

    • March 03, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

      CRISIL reaffirms credit ratings of Entertainment Network:

      CRISIL reaffirms credit ratings of Entertainment Network:
    • March 03, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

      Kernex Microsystems approves fund raising through preferential issue

      Board of Directors of Kernex Microsystems (India) at its 209th board meeting held on March 3, 2022, had approved for raising of funds through issue of 13,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to non-promoter investors on a preferential basis.

      Kernex Microsystems (India) was quoting at Rs 120.90, up Rs 5.75, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 03, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

      Vedanta touches 52-week high

      Vedanta share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 400.95, rising 3.5 percent intraday on February 3 after the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 13 per share.

      "The board of Vedanta through a resolution passed by circulation on March 2 has approved the third interim dividend of Rs 13 per share, that is, 1300% on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 4,832 crore," the press release said.

      The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is March 10, the release added.

    • March 03, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

      Tata Elxsi and Renesas establish next-generation EV innovation cente

      Tata Elxsi and Renesas Electronics Corporation announced their collaboration on a state-of-the-art design center in Bangalore that will develop targeted solutions for electric vehicles (EV). The new Next Generation EV Innovation Center (NEVIC) was opened in January of this year.

      Tata Elxsi was quoting at Rs 6,664.55, up Rs 95.20, or 1.45 percent on the BSE.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.