Market LIVE Updates: Indices edge higher amid volatility, Nifty around 16,650; banks, auto under pressure, Tech Mahindra top gainer

March 03, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Aluminium & coal prices at a new high, nickel reaches a 10-year high

Russia-Ukraine conflict is growing with each passing day. Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities have continued. And, this has roiled the commodity markets. Oil and metal supplies are running low now. Russian commodity exports were hindered as a result of Western sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine. As concerns about supply disruption mount, prices of crude oil, aluminium, nickel, and coal rise.

Brent crude oil price rose to level that is close to eight-year highs. Due to supply problems caused by growing Russia-Ukraine hostilities, the price of Brent crude oil jumped to $118 a barrel on March 3, the highest level in over eight years.

Nickel has reached a fresh ten-year high. The price of aluminium was at an all-time high. In addition, coal prices reached new highs of $400 per tonne. As a physical asset class, commodities appear to be on the rise. While aluminium reached a new high of $3,597 per tonne, nickel achieved a new high of $26,505.