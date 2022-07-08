English
    July 08, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 16,200; L&T, Axis Bank, M&M top gainers

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except metal and realty all other sectoral indices are trading in the green with capital goods index up 2 percent.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex54,429.92251.46 +0.46%
      Nifty 5016,201.0068.10 +0.42%
      Nifty Bank35,124.35204.05 +0.58%
      Nifty 50 16,201.00 68.10 (0.42%)
      Fri, Jul 08, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Larsen1,672.6561.55 +3.82%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Tata Steel886.45-13.55 -1.51%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Infra4652.1536.10 +0.78%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal4797.60-44.60 -0.92%


    • July 08, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty around 16200.

      The Sensex was up 251.74 points or 0.46% at 54430.20, and the Nifty was up 70.80 points or 0.44% at 16203.70. About 1784 shares have advanced, 870 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.

    • July 08, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

      Oberoi Realty Q1 Update: 

      Oberoi Realty has reported total booking value at Rs 752 crore in the Q1FY23 against Rs 925 crore in in Q4FY22.

      The 164 units booked in Q1 against 234 units, QoQ

    • July 08, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      The recovery in Nifty and Nifty Midcap by 6% and 10% respectively from their recent lows indicates the resilience of the markets and its potential to scale newer heights under a favorable macro construct. 

      The present rally is driven partly by expectations that given the steady decline in commodity prices inflation will start showing a declining trend enabling central banks to go a bit slow on hiking rates, and partly by short covering. 

      It is quite probable that central banks may not tighten policy as much as the market feared earlier. If emerging data indicates the possibility of a soft landing for the US economy, the rally may gather momentum. Therefore, commodity prices have to be closely watched.

    • July 08, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

      BSE Capital Goods index up 1 percent led by the L&T, Bharat Electronics, Timken India

    • July 08, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

      Shriram City Union Finance gets shareholders', creditors' nod for merger

      Shriram City Union Finance Ltd on Thursday said it has received approval from equity shareholders and creditors for its merger with Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC).

      Of the total final votes, 99.7 percent of the equity shareholders, 100 percent of the secured creditors, and 99.9 percent of unsecured creditors were in the favour of the deal, according to a vote count at the company's National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) convened a meeting on July 6, a release said.

      Shriram City Union Finance was quoting at Rs 1,696.20, down Rs 13.00, or 0.76 percent.

    • July 08, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • July 08, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on July 8 with Nifty above 16200 on the back of firm global cues.

      At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 297.67 points or 0.55% at 54476.13, and the Nifty was up 87.60 points or 0.54% at 16220.50. About 1409 shares have advanced, 445 shares declined, and 87 shares are unchanged.

    • July 08, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

      Domestic equities in all probability would start the session on a firm note in view of upbeat global markets sentiment. However, the fear of global recession looming large along with higher inflationary concerns and rising interest rate scenario would keep a check on the raging bulls.

      Overnight the 2-year/10-year yield curve remained inverted, indicating a key recession warning. That explains potential for a pause in rate hikes in the U.S later this year should growth metrics quickly deteriorate.

      Our call of the day suggests Nifty will look to end the week on a winning note —— aggressive targets seen at 16,500 mark. Also, helping sentiments are reports that China is planning a $75 billion infrastructure fund to revive the economy.

    • July 08, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

      ICICI Direct

      Indian markets are likely to open gap up today tracking strong global cues after the Fed hinted at a more tempered programme of hikes in interest rates. IT stocks will be in focus as TCS announces its Q1 result today.

      US markets ended higher tracking gains in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.

    • July 08, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened flat at 79.18 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 79.17.

