Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 16,200; L&T, Axis Bank, M&M top gainers

Follow our News LIVE blog for the latest updates
BSE Capital Goods index up 1 percent led by the L&T, Bharat Electronics, Timken India
Shriram City Union Finance gets shareholders', creditors' nod for merger
Domestic equities to start on a firm note on upbeat global markets sentiment: Prashanth Tapse
Indian markets are likely to open gap up today: ICICI Direct
Indian rupee opens flat at 79.18 per dollar
GMR Infra JV with Angkasa Pura II takes charge of Kualanamu International Airport, Indonesia
Jaguar Land Rover Q1 retail sales flatten on China lockdowns, chip shortage
Rupee is expected to appreciate today: ICICI Direct
TCS, Kohinoor Foods, MMTC to announce results today
Petrol, diesel prices remain steady on July 8
Oil dips as investors torn by tight supply worries and recession fears
British International Investment to invest up to Rs 1,925 crore in M&M 4-wheeler EV business
Asian stocks track Wall Street gains ahead of U.S. payroll data
Tata Power plans Rs 75,000 crore investment in renewables in next five years
Asian Markets trade higher with Kospi, Nikkei up 1% each
S&P, Nasdaq end higher as July hot streak continues
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|54,429.92
|251.46
|+0.46%
|Nifty 50
|16,201.00
|68.10
|+0.42%
|Nifty Bank
|35,124.35
|204.05
|+0.58%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Larsen
|1,672.65
|61.55
|+3.82%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Tata Steel
|886.45
|-13.55
|-1.51%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Infra
|4652.15
|36.10
|+0.78%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|4797.60
|-44.60
|-0.92%
Follow our News LIVE blog for the latest updates
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty around 16200.
The Sensex was up 251.74 points or 0.46% at 54430.20, and the Nifty was up 70.80 points or 0.44% at 16203.70. About 1784 shares have advanced, 870 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.
Oberoi Realty Q1 Update:
Oberoi Realty has reported total booking value at Rs 752 crore in the Q1FY23 against Rs 925 crore in in Q4FY22.
The 164 units booked in Q1 against 234 units, QoQ
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The recovery in Nifty and Nifty Midcap by 6% and 10% respectively from their recent lows indicates the resilience of the markets and its potential to scale newer heights under a favorable macro construct.
The present rally is driven partly by expectations that given the steady decline in commodity prices inflation will start showing a declining trend enabling central banks to go a bit slow on hiking rates, and partly by short covering.
It is quite probable that central banks may not tighten policy as much as the market feared earlier. If emerging data indicates the possibility of a soft landing for the US economy, the rally may gather momentum. Therefore, commodity prices have to be closely watched.
The June quarter’s results are unlikely to bring in any positive surprises as commodity cost inflation likely impacted corporate profitability margins across many sectors, says the President & Chief…
Shriram City Union Finance gets shareholders', creditors' nod for merger
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd on Thursday said it has received approval from equity shareholders and creditors for its merger with Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC).
Of the total final votes, 99.7 percent of the equity shareholders, 100 percent of the secured creditors, and 99.9 percent of unsecured creditors were in the favour of the deal, according to a vote count at the company's National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) convened a meeting on July 6, a release said.
Shriram City Union Finance was quoting at Rs 1,696.20, down Rs 13.00, or 0.76 percent.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on July 8 with Nifty above 16200 on the back of firm global cues.
At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 297.67 points or 0.55% at 54476.13, and the Nifty was up 87.60 points or 0.54% at 16220.50. About 1409 shares have advanced, 445 shares declined, and 87 shares are unchanged.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Domestic equities in all probability would start the session on a firm note in view of upbeat global markets sentiment. However, the fear of global recession looming large along with higher inflationary concerns and rising interest rate scenario would keep a check on the raging bulls.
Overnight the 2-year/10-year yield curve remained inverted, indicating a key recession warning. That explains potential for a pause in rate hikes in the U.S later this year should growth metrics quickly deteriorate.
Our call of the day suggests Nifty will look to end the week on a winning note —— aggressive targets seen at 16,500 mark. Also, helping sentiments are reports that China is planning a $75 billion infrastructure fund to revive the economy.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open gap up today tracking strong global cues after the Fed hinted at a more tempered programme of hikes in interest rates. IT stocks will be in focus as TCS announces its Q1 result today.
US markets ended higher tracking gains in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 79.18 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 79.17.