December 28, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST

Closing Bell: Nifty above 17,200, Sensex jumps over 477 points; IT, auto, banks gain

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with capital goods, auto, IT, and PSU bank indices up 1 percent each. The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices up 0.9-1.4 percent.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex57,743.47-63.02 -0.11%
    Nifty 5017,201.45-12.15 -0.07%
    Nifty Bank34,977.65-67.75 -0.19%
    Nifty 50 17,201.45 -12.15 (-0.07%)
    Thu, Dec 30, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
  • December 28, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST

    Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services: 

    Domestic equities were upbeat chasing global trend in spite of stricter restrictions being imposed following spiking covid cases.  

    Market presumes it as a precautionary measure to curb public gathering during holiday season. The global markets remained positive taking cues from strong US holiday season sales and reports on reduced risk of the new covid variant.

  • December 28, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST

    Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking: 

    Markets extended Monday’s up move and gained nearly a percent, tracking firm global cues. The benchmark opened with an uptick and gradually inched higher as the day progressed. It was buying in the index heavyweights across sectors which kept the tone positive and aided the index to settle around the day’s high. 

    Meanwhile, the market breadth was also inclined strongly on the advancing side.

    Markets are taking cues from their global counterparts and seeing a rebound amid the news of rising COVID cases domestically and restrictions announced by a few states. While all the sectors are contributing to the move, the underperformance of the banking pack is still hurting the sentiment. 

    We recommend focusing on the sectors which are trading in sync with the benchmark while keeping a check on leveraged positions. The upcoming monthly expiry of December month derivatives contracts would further add to the volatility.  

  • December 28, 2021 / 04:05 PM IST

    Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

    Domestic market is drawing strength from upsurge in global equity indices, which have been steadily moving up in recent sessions after correcting sharply on concerns related to the Omicron variant, likely interest rate hikes in key developed economies going ahead and the rising inflation world wide. 

    After a long time, the Nifty succeeded to close above the 20-day SMA which is broadly positive. The short term texture is bullish but due to gains in recent sessions, bulls may prefer to take a temporary pause near 17275-17300 levels. Trading setup suggests a quick intraday correction if the Nifty trades below 17180, and below the same the correction wave could move up to 17100-17160 levels. 

    On the other hand, above 17200, the index uptrend continuation formation will continue up to 17300 and further upside could lift the index up to 17370.

  • December 28, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

    While the Nifty managed to touch 17250, it closed below it. We need to keep above 17250 for a bullish trend to emerge and sustain. The index can scale up to 17600 if we close above 17250. The market has a good support at 16800.

  • December 28, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST

    Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:

    Index opened a day with good gap and managed to hold its gain throughout the day & given a close at 17234 with gains of nearly one percent forming a bullish candle on daily chart. 

    Now fresh base is created at 17200 zone and until trading above mentioned support zone, one can expect extension in current pullback but if unable to hold then we may see some profit booking towards 17100 zone. On the higher side immediate hurdle is coming near 17300-17400 zone. The overall structure seems positive as index managing above 17k mark.

  • December 28, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST

    S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities:

    Indices remained positive and closed in the green today with most of the sectoral indices ending higher. Advance- Decline ratio was very favorable as investors sought to accumulate high quality midcap names across sectors as well as textile exporters in afternoon Trade. 

    CY 2021 saw the Bank Nifty under-perform the Nifty-500 by over 15% despite earnings upgrades as the street worried on the likely disruption by fintechs on digital lending & payments.

  • December 28, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST

    Market Close: Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on December 28 led by the IT, auto, capital goods and banking names.

    At close, the Sensex was up 477.24 points or 0.83% at 57,897.48, and the Nifty was up 147 points or 0.86% at 17,233.30. About 2519 shares have advanced, 773 shares declined, and 99 shares are unchanged.

    Asian Paints, M&M, Titan Company, UltraTech Cement and Sun Pharma were among the top Nifty gainers. Losers were IndusInd Bank, Power Grid and ICICI Bank.

    All the sectoral indices ended in the green with capital goods, auto, IT, and PSU bank indices up 1 percent each. The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices up 0.9-1.4 percent.

  • December 28, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST

    NMDC fixes prices of Lump Ore and Fines:

    NMDC has fixed the prices of Iron Ore w.e.f. 28-12-2021 with Lump Ore (65.5%. 6-40mm) price at Rs 4,900/- per ton and Fines at (64%. -10mm) price at Rs 4,060/- per ton.

    NMDC was quoting at Rs 132.80, up Rs 0.30, or 0.23 percent.

  • December 28, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST

    Visaka Industries grants patent by United States of America Patent Office

    Visaka Industries Limited has been granted a patent for its product “ATUM “Solar Roof by the United States of America Patent Office, which is valid for 20 years. The patent has been granted for the invention titled “Eco-Friendly Energy Generating Roofs.”

    Visaka Industries was quoting at Rs 621.00, up Rs 39.40, or 6.77 percent on the BSE.

  • December 28, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST

    BSE Oil & Gas index added 1 percent led by the Gail India, BPCL, ONGC

