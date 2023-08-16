Sebi’s SMART ODR platform open to all market participants to register

SMART ODR is the regulator’s attempt to combine online conciliation and online arbitration for resolution of disputes in the securities market.

All market participants can now open an account on the SMART Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform, which went live earlier this month.

Smart ODR can be accessed through the URL https://smartodr.in/login. This is the regulator’s attempt to combine online conciliation and online arbitration for resolution of disputes in the securities market.

When the platform first went live on August 4, trading members and listed companies were invited to enrol themselves through a six-step procedure. With the latest circular dated August 16, the exchanges have informed that all market participants can now register for the platform’s services and get their accounts verified.

Market Participants have been advised to complete the entire registration procedures within the timelines as prescribed in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) circular dated July 31, 2023.

To register, they will have to access the email sent from SMART ODR PORTAL (noreply@mailers.smartodr.in) which will give the necessary procedure for account creation and which will be sent to the registered compliance officer’s email id as available in the exchange’s records. The participants must then click on 'Verify Email' link mentioned in the email and they will then be redirected to the SMARTODR Portal for acceptance of the terms and conditions.

They will then need to set a password with certain specifications. After that and after accepting the Terms and Condition and two-factor authentication, the participants will have to complete the login procedure on the SMART ODR Portal.

The circular said that there is also a facility to add additional users using the 'User Management' section under the Profile icon on the left-hand side of the portal.

If there is any trouble with the registration, entities can email help@smartodr.in or contact on the helpline number +91- 8105148710. There is also a user manual available at https://help.smartodr.in/