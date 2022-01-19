Sebi launches mobile app on investor education

In the Frankin Templeton case, Supreme Court upheld that unitholders' consent was necessary.

Amid the growing trend of stock trading through mobiles, capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday launched its mobile App — Saa?thi– to create awareness among investors about the basic concepts of securities market.

Launching the app, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said, "This mobile App is yet another initiative of Sebi with a view to empowering investors with knowledge about securities market".

With the recent surge in individual investors entering the market, and more importantly a large proportion of trading being mobile phone based, this App will be helpful in easily accessing the relevant information, he added.

He, further, said that in coming times this App will be popular among investors especially the young ones.

The Sebi mobile App aims to create awareness among the investors about the basic concepts of securities market, KYC process, trading and settlement, mutual funds, recent market developments, investor grievances redressal mechanism, etc.

The App is available in Hindi and English. The Android and iOS versions of the App can be downloaded from Play Store and App Store respectively.

Tyagi said that the App would be made available in regional languages going forward.