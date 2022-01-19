MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sebi launches mobile app on investor education

Launching the app, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said, "This mobile App is yet another initiative of Sebi with a view to empowering investors with knowledge about securities market".

PTI
January 19, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
In the Frankin Templeton case, Supreme Court upheld that unitholders' consent was necessary.

In the Frankin Templeton case, Supreme Court upheld that unitholders' consent was necessary.

Amid the growing trend of stock trading through mobiles, capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday launched its mobile App — Saa?thi– to create awareness among investors about the basic concepts of securities market.

Launching the app, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said, "This mobile App is yet another initiative of Sebi with a view to empowering investors with knowledge about securities market".

With the recent surge in individual investors entering the market, and more importantly a large proportion of trading being mobile phone based, this App will be helpful in easily accessing the relevant information, he added.

He, further, said that in coming times this App will be popular among investors especially the young ones.

The Sebi mobile App aims to create awareness among the investors about the basic concepts of securities market, KYC process, trading and settlement, mutual funds, recent market developments, investor grievances redressal mechanism, etc.

Close

The App is available in Hindi and English. The Android and iOS versions of the App can be downloaded from Play Store and App Store respectively.

Tyagi said that the App would be made available in regional languages going forward.
PTI
Tags: #education #investor #Market news #mobile app #SEBI
first published: Jan 19, 2022 02:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.