MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

RIL's 44th AGM to be held virtually on June 24

The company said it will send its FY21 annual report, along with the board’s report, auditors’ report and other documents required, in electronic mode to the members of the company.

Moneycontrol News
June 18, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST

Reliance Industries (RIL), India's largest company by market capitalisation, will conduct its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) virtually on June 24, 2021, at 2 pm, a press release has said.

The annual report will also be available on the company website www.ril.com. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate said it will send its FY21 annual report, along with the board’s report, auditors’ report and other documents required in electronic mode to the members of the company.

The company has fixed June 17, 2021, as the cut-off date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM or to attend the AGM.

RIL fixed June 14 as the record date for determining the members eligible to receive a dividend for the financial year 2020-21. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the meeting.

The company released its latest annual report on June 2. Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that post a record fundraising round, RIL has a “strong balance sheet with high liquidity” that will support growth for its businesses.

Close

Read more: Reliance Industries annual report key highlights

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jun 18, 2021 01:13 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.