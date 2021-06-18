RIL's 44th AGM to be held virtually on June 24

Reliance Industries (RIL), India's largest company by market capitalisation, will conduct its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) virtually on June 24, 2021, at 2 pm, a press release has said.

The annual report will also be available on the company website www.ril.com. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate said it will send its FY21 annual report, along with the board’s report, auditors’ report and other documents required in electronic mode to the members of the company.

The company has fixed June 17, 2021, as the cut-off date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM or to attend the AGM.

RIL fixed June 14 as the record date for determining the members eligible to receive a dividend for the financial year 2020-21. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the meeting.

The company released its latest annual report on June 2. Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that post a record fundraising round, RIL has a “strong balance sheet with high liquidity” that will support growth for its businesses.

