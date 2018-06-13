App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Portfolio check: ICICI Prudential AMC is betting on this mega trend

Midcaps are relatively overvalued than largecaps and what really worked for broader market in the past 2-3 years was fall in commodity prices as well as crude oil prices. But, the trend is fast emerging and is slowly shifting towards largecaps.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After a stellar rally in 2017, it is unlikely that 2018 will produce a similar return thanks to many macro headwinds such as rising crude oil prices and interest rates globally, S Naren, CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC, said, adding there are enough reasons for volatility to dominate markets in the next 12-18 months.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Naren said he prefers largecaps over midcaps and smallcaps over the next few years. “Midcaps are relatively overvalued than largecaps. In the past 2-3 years, fall in commodity prices as well as crude oil prices really worked for the broader market. But the trend is fast emerging and is slowly shifting towards largecaps.”

He sees the next mega trend emerging in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostics. This despite the sector not doing much in the last 2-3 years. Explaining his rationale, Naren said, “As the whole world becomes older, it will help pharma companies. We think see it as one of the big megatrends for the next 20-30 years. Current prices offer investors the comfort of valuations and a good entry point.”
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 11:03 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.