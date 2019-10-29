Portfolio check! Ashish Kacholia raises stake in 6 cos, keeps it constant in 11 in Q2

Market veteran Ashish Kacholia increased stake in five companies while keeping it constant in 11 others, in the September quarter, data shows.

Kacholia, an expert in spotting hidden treasures in the small and midcap space, also decreased his stake in three companies in the same period.

The five companies in which Kacholia increased his stake include Majesco, KPIT Technologies, and DFM Foods. He also increased his stake by over a percent in MSTC and Apollo Pipes compared to the June quarter.

MSTC is a state-owned entity engaged in domestic and international trading activity for over 30 years. Kacholia raised his stake to 1.27 percent in MSTC in the July-September quarter.

The Q2FY20 shareholding data showed a stake of 1.82 percent for Apollo Pipes which is a well-known brand of CPVC, UPVC pipes, CPVC plastic pipes, HDPE pipes, plumbing pipes fittings manufacturers and Suppliers in Delhi India.

Four out of five stocks in which Kacholia raised his stake have given negative returns so far in the year 2019. Hence, it is a classic example of an expert picking stocks at lower levels.

Majesco was down 18 percent, followed by MSTC (15 percent), KPIT Technologies (12 percent), and Apollo Pipes (7 percent) on a year-to-date basis. On the other hand, DFM Foods rose 22 percent so far in 2019.

If you are a risk-taker, then a sneak peek into his portfolio for the September quarter will reveal plenty of stocks that hold the potential to deliver good returns.

Table: The table lists 19 companies filtered based on returns given on a YTD basis. The list is not exhaustive and includes only those companies in which Kacholia holds over a 1 percent stake as of October 25. The table is for reference and not buy or sell ideas.

Kacholia reduced stake in three companies in the September quarter namely MIRC Electronics, V2 Retail, and Hikal.

The stock price of Mirc Electronics has fallen over 70 percent so far in 2019. The company is an electronic consumer durable firm engaged in manufacturing and marketing of electronics goods under the brand names, Onida and IGO.

He kept his stake constant in 11 companies for the quarter ended September which includes names like CHD Developers which plunged more than 80 percent so far in 2019, followed by Nocil, Shaily Eng, Mastek, IFB Industries, and Acrysil which fell 10-30 percent respectively.

Mold-Tek Packaging, and Vaibhav Global in which Kacholia kept his stake constant rose over 10 percent, respective, so far in 2019, data showed.