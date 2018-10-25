App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: RBL Bank among top 3 stocks which could give 7-9% return

Going forward, the Nifty is likely to consolidate within the range of 10,000 and 10,450. A decisive breakout on either side will confirm the future trend

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

The Nifty started the Wednesday session gap up, but it remained choppy through the day. The index formed a bullish ‘Hammer’ kind of pattern on daily charts on Wednesday which suggests the market is finding short-term support at current levels.

Pharma stocks were the worst performers whereas OMC stocks outperformed the benchmark index for the day. The volatility index (VIX) has witnessed a marginal fall of 0.84 percent during the day.

On the options front, 10,300 and 10,400 Calls added most open interest whereas 10,000 and 10,200 puts ended as most active.

related news

Going forward, the Nifty is likely to consolidate within the range of 10,000 and 10,450. A decisive breakout on either side will confirm the future trend.

Breakdown of lower band of 10,100 may trigger a selling pressure which may take the index towards 9,800. On the other hand, 10500 may act as immediate resistance. A sustained trade above 10,500 may induce further rally towards 10,700.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 7-9% return in the November series:

RBL Bank: Buy| CMP: Rs.493.25 | Target Rs 537| Stop Loss Rs 468| Return 9%

After prolong corrective phase, the stock has formed a bottom which indicates a sign of reversal on the daily chart. The counter has taken support at its 200-EMA and it is trading near its trendline support on the weekly time frame charts.

In the past, whenever the stock has retraced near its 200-EMA it has respected and moved higher from that level. In terms of candlestick patterns, the stock has formed a bullish Morning Star pattern near its bottom reviling hopes for bulls to gear ahead.

A bullish crossover in the daily RSI may induce a positive shift in bullish momentum in the stock price. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 488–496 for the target of 537 and a stop loss below 468.

SBI: Sell| CMP: Rs 255.70 | Target Rs 236.50 | Stop Loss Rs.266| Return 7.5%

On the daily chart, the price has breached its trendline support and witnessed a symmetrical triangle breakdown at 255.65. Moreover, the price is trading below its 50 & 21-DEMA which will act as a near-term resistance.

A bearish crossover with bearish range shift in the daily RSI (14) is being witnessed which may induce a negative shift in the stock price.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 252-257.50 for the target of 236.50 with a stop loss above 266.

HDFC: Buy| CMP: Rs. 1741.45| Target: Rs 1890| Stop Loss Rs.1653| Return 9%

The stock after a steep correction has halted near its trendline support on the daily timeline which acted as a support in the previous two occasions.

In the candlestick pattern, the stock has formed a bullish Engulfing on the daily charts near its bottom which has revived hopes for the bulls to move ahead.

Furthermore, the counter is trading way above its 200-DEMA in the weekly sessions. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) has witnessed bullish divergence along with bullish crossover suggesting a continuation of bullish momentum.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 1730-1755 for the target of 1890 and a stop loss below 1653.

Disclaimer: The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 08:23 am

tags #HDFC #Podcast #RBL Bank #SBI #Stocks Views

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.