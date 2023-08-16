One Point One Solutions net profit up by 1.41 times to Rs. 4.32 crore

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will provide a range of BPM services, including customer support and order management.

One Point One Solutions, a BPM services provider has reported a total income of Rs. 40.24 crore, as compared to Rs. 35.05 crore last year, registered a growth of 14.81%.

EBITDA was at Rs. 12.81 crore, as compared to Rs. 8.63 crore in the same period of last year, registered a growth of 48.44%. EBITDA Margin was at 31.83%, an increase from 24.63%. Net Profit was at Rs. 4.32 crore, as compared to Rs. 1.79 crore in the last year, growing by 1.41 times. During the quarter the company has added new clients in fast-growing BFSI and consumer segments. One of them is India's leading, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), certified branchless banking and digital payments Network Company.

The second client was a leading new-age private sector Bank that offers banking solutions for retail, MSME and corporate clients. Besides added another client which is a large private-sector Bank which has over 1500 branches and caters to 7.5 million customers. It has total advances of over Rs. 200,000 crore. The company will handle the collection portfolio for the Bank's growing credit card segment. Under the consumer segment, the company has added India's leading sleep and home solutions company. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will provide a range of BPM services, including customer support and order management.

As a part of the company's growth strategy in the USA, it has strengthened its sales team by appointing John F Kennedy and Matthew Rupe to spearhead the growth strategy in the United States. He has over 20 years of experience in striking deals in countries, such as the United States, United Kingdom, Philippines, Brazil, India, Mexico, and Canada. Prior to this, he worked with Hinduja Global Solutions as Vice President (Business Development). He had held the position of Director of Sales at Datamark Inc in Texas.

Commenting on the Results, Mr. Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director said, "Delighted to declare peak performance during the quarter and this acts as a catalyst to maintain the pace for the entire year. Happy to share that during the quarter we have added reputed corporates and leaders in their respective segments as clients. This has really helped us to strengthen our fast-growing segments like BFSI and Consumer segments. The growth in the overall profits of the company would further improve as we expand into international markets and start signing clients during the current year. As a part of our growth strategy, we would explore inorganic growth opportunities which are both revenue, and profitability accretive and helps in diversifying the current offerings to higher margins."