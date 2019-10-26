No fireworks on D-St in the run-up to Diwali; 21 stocks fell 10-30% in BSE in 4 days

The Indian market witnessed a lacklustre week ahead of Muhurat Trading on Diwali as indices fell over 0.5 percent each.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed with losses of 0.6 percent while the Nifty fell 0.7 percent for the week ended October 25.

A mixed performance was seen from the broader market space. The S&P BSE Small-cap index rose 0.2 percent while the Midcap index fell 0.5 percent for the week ended October 25, but there was plenty of action in individual stocks.

As many as 21 stocks in the S&P BSE index fell 10-35 percent. These include names such as Vodafone Idea, Dish TV, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation, Orient Cement, SpiceJet, RBL Bank, and Hexaware Technologies, among others.

There were no fireworks on D-Street in the run-up to Diwali this time around thanks to both local as well as global factors.

Uncertainty around Brexit, no clear indications of a definite trade deal between the US and China, selling by foreign and domestic investors, the Supreme Court decision on telcos, subdued earnings, and whistleblower complaints hitting Infosys were contributing factors.

"It was a holiday-shortened week and a whistleblower complaint against Nifty heavyweight - Infosys’ current management triggered some sell-off on the first day itself," Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.

"Cues remained subdued thereafter as earnings announcements failed to trigger any major move in the index and indications were mixed from the global front too. In short, markets were largely in the consolidation mood after the recent surge and thus failed to see any major action in the passing week," Mishra added.