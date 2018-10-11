App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty metal underperforms, tanks over 4% as Tata Steel, JSPL, Hindalco fall 4-5%

The top metal losers include Tata Steel which is down 10 percent thereby touching lower circuit of Rs 113.10. Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) shed 6.45 percent while Hindalco Industries is trading lower by 5.24 percent.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

It is absolute carnage on Dalal Street as the benchmark indices have tanked over 2.5 percent. Nifty50 has tanked 275 points and is trading at 10,184 while the Sensex has crashed 875 points and is trading at 33,885 mark.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 230 stocks advancing, 1385 declining and 431 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 367 stocks advanced, 1588 declined and 79 remained unchanged.

All sectorial indices are trading the red, the biggest fall coming in from the metal space which plunged over 4 percent.

The top metal losers include Tata Steel which is down 10 percent thereby touching lower circuit of Rs 113.10. Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) shed 6.45 percent while Hindalco Industries is trading lower by 5.24 percent.

related news

JSW Steel shed 4.7 percent and Steel Authority of India is down 3.89 percent. NALCO and Hindustan Zinc are trading lower by 2 percent each with NALCO witnessing spurt in volume by more than 1.72 times on October 10, 2018.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 10:24 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.