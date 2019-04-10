NDA vs UPA: Nearly as many multibaggers on Modi watch, despite lower index returns

Now that we are almost at the end of Narendra Modi-led NDA government's tenure, we can compare the returns that the market gave during his stint with his predecessors.

During UPA-1, Sensex and Nifty rallied more than 100 percent each and 217 BSE stocks gave returns of more than 500 percent, AceEquity data showed. In comparison, Sensex rallied about 57 percent and 215 BSE stocks rose more than 500 percent in the Modi government's regime.

During UPA-2, while Sensex gave returns of 106 percent, market recorded 193 multibaggers.

Meanwhile, in the last five years, 67 BSE stocks rallied more than 1,000 percent. These include KEI Industries, V2 Retail, Dolat Investments, Minda Industries, Bajaj Finance, Apollo Pipes, Excel Industries, Vipul Organics, Avanti Feeds, Aegis Logistics.

In fact, out of 67 stocks, Sadhana Nitrochem and Allied Computers rose over 7,000 percent each in the same period.

Among the BSE 500 companies, 30 stocks rose over 500 percent in the last five years. They include Indiabulls Integrated, Indiabulls Ventures, Phillip Carbon, Aegis Logistics, Aarti Industries, KNR Construction, IFB Industries, HEG, APL Apollo, Escorts and Britannia Industries.

If we look at the stocks that have given stellar returns in the last five years, most of them belong to the mid and smallcap space. Hence, investors should filter quality stocks with long-term potential for their portfolio.

“Since 1977, market has gained during the financial year in which elections were held. During May, there will be volatility. We think that the pre-election rally is already on, and once the results are out we can see some profit booking and speculations,” Pritam Deuskar, Fund Manager at Bonanza Portfolio told Moneycontrol.

“Investors should stay invested in largecaps and larger midcaps if holding for more than six months or a year,” he said.

: The above report is for information only and not buy or sell ideas. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.