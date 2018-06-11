Natco Pharma up 3% on launching generic Posaconazole injection in India

Shares of Natco Pharma rose 3.6 percent intraday Monday as company has launched a generic version of Posaconazole Injection, 300 mg/16.7ml, under its brand POSANAT.

This is the first time an injection version of this drug available in India.

POSANAT will be available in 18 .0 mg/ml strength, a formulation for intravenous (IV) use. Posaconazole Injection is sold in the USA market by Merck under its brand name of NOXAFIL.

Posaconazole injection is an antifungal agent & used in patients who are at high risk of developing infections due to being severely immunocompromised, such as associated with stem cell transplant or from chemotherapy.

At 09:39 hrs Natco Pharma was quoting at Rs 798.65, up Rs 11.90, or 1.51 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil