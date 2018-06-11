Market Update: Nifty PSU bank outperforms as SBI, PNB gain 1-2%; Infosys, D-Mart hit new 52-week high

The broader indices are trading on a positive note this Monday morning with the Nifty trading higher by 42 points at 10,809 and the Sensex added 138 points at 35,582.

Nifty realty was up close to a percent led by HDIL, Phoenix Mills, Oberoi Realty, Unitech and Sobha.

From the telecom space both Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular added 1 percent while Reliance Communications was up half a percent. Reliance Industries from the oil & gas space added close to 1 percent.

Also PSU banking stocks were trading in the green led by Punjab National Bank which jumped 2 percent while State Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda were the other gainers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Yes Bank.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Alembic Pharma, Avanti Feeds, J&K Bank, Vakrangee and Rattan India.

Bajaj Finance, Avenue Supermarts, Firstsource, Godrej Consumer, Infosys, Nestle and Pfizer were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 34 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Kwality, INOX Wind, Rallis India and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1155 stocks advancing, 405 declining and 490 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1218 stocks advanced, 420 declined and 65 remained unchanged.

