Market Live Updates: Nifty above 13,700 at pre-opening, Sensex up 250 pts; telecom stocks in focus

December 24, 2020 / 08:28 AM IST

ICICIdirect on market: Nifty rallied over 100 points and settled above 13,600. Technology and FMCG stocks such as TCS, Infosys, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were among the top contributors to the Nifty. Looking at the OI data, we feel the Nifty may consolidate between the range of 13,500 and 13,700 with stock specific action. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 12 points while IV fell by 7 percent. The major Put base is at 13,000 strike with almost 37 lakh shares while the major Call base is at the 13,700 strike with almost 38 lakh shares.



Bank Nifty consolidated in the first half with stock specific action. However, in the second half, recovery was clearly seen in private banks as well as midcap banks. On the options front, OI addition was seen in 30,000 Call strike that should act as hurdle on upsides. However, on the downside, 29,500 Put strike holds second highest OI that should act as support.