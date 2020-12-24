MARKET NEWS

December 24, 2020 / 09:05 AM IST

Market Live Updates: Nifty above 13,700 at pre-opening, Sensex up 250 pts; telecom stocks in focus

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 288.02 points or 0.62% at 46732.20, and the Nifty jumped 103.20 points or 0.76% at 13704.30.

  • December 24, 2020 / 08:48 AM IST

    Domestic air passenger traffic grows 22% in November: ICRA

    Further relaxation in aircraft capacity deployment coupled with festive season air travel demand helped recovery in the domestic traffic with passenger volume seeing 22 percent sequential growth in the previous month, ratings agency ICRA said on Wednesday. ICRA also said that the November domestic passenger traffic was close to 50 per cent of the domestic air travel demand in November 2019.

  • December 24, 2020 / 08:28 AM IST

    ICICIdirect on market: Nifty rallied over 100 points and settled above 13,600. Technology and FMCG stocks such as TCS, Infosys, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were among the top contributors to the Nifty. Looking at the OI data, we feel the Nifty may consolidate between the range of 13,500 and 13,700 with stock specific action. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 12 points while IV fell by 7 percent. The major Put base is at 13,000 strike with almost 37 lakh shares while the major Call base is at the 13,700 strike with almost 38 lakh shares.
     
    Bank Nifty consolidated in the first half with stock specific action. However, in the second half, recovery was clearly seen in private banks as well as midcap banks. On the options front, OI addition was seen in 30,000 Call strike that should act as hurdle on upsides. However, on the downside, 29,500 Put strike holds second highest OI that should act as support.

  • December 24, 2020 / 07:58 AM IST

    Oil prices: Oil prices rose more than 2% on Wednesday, boosted by draws in U.S. inventories of crude, gasoline and distillates that lifted investors’ hopes for some return in fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose $1.12, or 2.2%, to settle at $51.20 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.1, or 2.3%, to settle at $48.12 a barrel.

  • December 24, 2020 / 07:55 AM IST

    Asian markets: Asian shares were set to rise on Thursday ahead of the Christmas break, as global investors cheered a potential Brexit deal and economic recovery prospects, largely ignoring U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to veto a long-awaited COVID aid package.

    Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.78% in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.07%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures inched up 0.17%.

  • December 24, 2020 / 07:50 AM IST

    US Markets: The S&P 500 closed barely in positive territory on Wednesday as an expected stimulus deal and falling jobless claims prompted investors to put their money into sectors most likely to benefit from the economy re-opening when it recovers from the global health crisis.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.32 points, or 0.38%, to 30,129.83, the S&P 500 gained 2.75 points, or 0.07%, to 3,690.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.80 points, or 0.29%, to 12,771.11.

  • December 24, 2020 / 07:43 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

