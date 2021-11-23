Market continues to trade lower for 2nd consecutive day: 5 factors that are pulling it lower

Stock Matket Today:

The Indian stock market continued its fall for the second consecutive day as Sensex shed 352.68 points or 0.60% at 58113.21, and the Nifty fell 87.30 points or 0.50% at 17329.20.

At open, Sensex was down 600 pts, while Nifty traded below 17,300 dragged by IT and banking stocks.

Here are the factors that are taking the market lower:

Weak global markets

Asia stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term, reinforcing expectations the US will taper its stimulus soon.

Wall Street retreated from record highs on Monday, and shares of lenders rallied as two-year US Treasury yields rose after President Joe Biden tapped Jerome Powell to continue as Federal Reserve chair.

Resurgence of Covid cases in Europe

Covid cases made a comeback in many European countries with Austria reimposing a full lock down and Germany considering following suit. Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, accounting for half of global cases and deaths. A fourth wave of infections has plunged Germany, Europe’s largest economy, into a national emergency, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, warning that vaccinations alone will not cut case numbers.

Reappointment of Jerome Powell as Fed Chairman

Biden nominated Powell as chair and Lael Brainard, the other top candidate for the job, as vice chair for a second term, reinforcing expectations the US will taper its stimulus soon.

If the Fed moves too slowly to raise rates, inflation may accelerate further and force the Fed to take more draconian steps later to rein it in, potentially causing a recession. Yet if the Fed hikes rates too quickly, it could choke off hiring and the economic recovery.

Banks, IT under pressure

Banking names are under pressure with ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank trading in the red while from the IT space, Infosys, Coforge, Wipro and TCS dragged the most.

Technical Views

Technically, Nifty witnessed the breakdown of head and shoulder formation that is a sign of the first meaningful correction where rising 100-DMA around 17100 will act as an immediate and strong support level. Nifty tried to hold the 17300-17250 support zone in late trade but it is vulnerable to fall again at any pullback where 17500 is an immediate hurdle, while 17600 will act as a critical hurdle, said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart.

Nifty once again approached the 17200 level and has bounced from there. This is a good support for the index and if there is any turn on the upside, it has to happen from here. If we break this level, we will slide further to 16900. On the upside there are multiple resistance levels and the trend for the short term remains bearish. Hence any pullback should be looked at as an opportunity to go short, said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.