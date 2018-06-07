App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kwality to consider buyback/bonus on June 20, stock at 52-week low

The board also consider the recommendation of interim dividend

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Kwality touched 52-week low of Rs 31.65, locked at 5 percent lower circuit despite company meeting to consider buyback proposal.

There were pending sell orders of 1,046,218 shares, with no buyers available.

The meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on June 20, 2018 to consider and approve the proposal for buyback of securities and/or bonus issue of securities.

The board also consider the recommendation of interim dividend.

The trading window for dealing with securities of the company by promoter, directors, designated employees including their relatives and all connected persons will be closed from June 13, 2018 to June 22, 2018 (both days inclusive).

At 09:43 hrs Kwality was quoting at Rs 31.65, down Rs 1.65, or 4.95 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 09:52 am

