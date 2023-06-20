ITI shares gain 3% on R&D initiative contract with C-DOT and TCIL

Representational Image

Shares of ITI Limited jumped 3 percent in trade on June 20 after the company signed an R&D contract with TCIL and C-DOT. At 12:38pm, the ITI stock was trading 2.97 percent higher at Rs 112 on the NSE.

According to a filing with the BSE, ITI Limited has signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TCIL and CDOT to synergise research and development initiatives.

“ITI Limited has signed a tripartite MoU with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) recently as part of larger efforts by the government to synergise R&D efforts in the field of telecommunications aimed at establishing a framework for cooperation between C-DOT, TCIL, and ITI in creation and delivery of innovative telecommunication products and related services for smart cities,” said the filing.

The co-operation between TCIL, ITI and C-DOT is aimed at joint execution of projects that are of mutual interest to all the three parties. Each project shall be governed by a separate project agreement, in which TCIL will be the lead partner, C-DOT will be the technology partner and ITI will be the manufacturing partner, according to the statement.

About the Company

ITI Limited is a public sector undertaking in the telecommunications technology segment established as a departmental factory in 1948. The company has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, Naini, Rae Bareli, Mankapur and Palakkad along with an R&D centre in Bengaluru and 25 Marketing, Services & Projects (MSP) centers in India, which are located at Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and 17 other places spread across the country.

Management Commentary

Speaking on this occasion, Rajesh Rai, CMD of ITI Limited said, “I am very happy for ITI to be part of this partnership. ITI is the first Telecom Manufacturing PSU established to achieve self-reliance in Indian Telecom sector. We have a long standing productive and enriching experience with both CDOT & TCIL and I look forward to working with both of them so that the synergies arising out will prove beneficial to the development of the nation."

He further stated that, "ITI is excited to join other DOT organizations to manufacture indigenous telecom products that will achieve Aatma Nirbharata in Indian Telecom Sector. We have the best-inclass manufacturing capabilities and I am convinced that this MOU will draw upon our collective capabilities to further build the indigenous manufacturing capabilities in India.”

Stock Performance

ITI Limited stock has given a return of 5.12 percent since the start of this year, outperforming the benchmark Nifty50 index which has given a return 2.24 percent during the same period.

