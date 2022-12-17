IPO Pipeline | 89 public issues queue up for D-Street next year to raise Rs 1.4 trillion

The year of 2023 will witness a flurry of Initial Public Offering (IPO) activity. Around 89 companies will hit Dalal Street in 2023 to raise approximately Rs 1.4 trillion, as per data provided by Primedatabase.

Just to give a sense of fund-raising through IPO in 2021, a total of 63 firms raised Rs 1.19 trillion through IPO in India. Whereas in 2022, up until November, 33 firms raised Rs 55,145.80 crore.

Here are the names that have received a green signal from SEBI and those that are awaiting approval:

Some fund managers, in fact, said that IPOs have helped them generate alpha over the last few years.

With markets scaling new highs with time, alpha generation has become a demanding task. Anoop Bhaskar of IDFC MF explained at Moneycontrol’s Mutual Fund Summit that "In the last few years, markets have become very flat. It is not easy to find an HDFC Bank as we did in 2008". But interestingly, he highlighted that in the last few years, alpha generation has come in IPOs.

However, some investors now seem to hesitate around investing in IPOs, simply looking at the fact that several recently listed companies’ shares have been trading below their issue price.

“Many new-age companies took to the bourses at relatively steep valuations only to witness a quick correction and erosion of investor wealth as collateral damage. The regulator seems to be addressing the root causes of such an episode with a certain sense of urgency. The regulator has been rather vocal about its intent to introduce additional mandatory disclosures and take deliberate efforts to ensure the valuation process followed and final value determined is aligned with best practices and reasonably justifiable,” said Nirav Karkera, head of Fisdom.

He added, “Such incremental attention by the regulator has also been holding back many new-age startups from taking the listing route. This could be attributable to the increased probability of having to settle with a lower-than-expected valuation sheerly due to a difference in the regulator's perspective on the subject”.

Because the likes of Nykaa, Zomato and PB Fintech have significantly eroded shareholders’ wealth, the head of investment banking at a brokerage firm expressed his view that until and unless the prices of recently listed companies is back to their IPO price levels, the concerns would linger.

Meanwhile, reports said that boAt deferred its public share sale plans and raised $60 million from private investors instead, amid continuing concerns over the volatile stock market and even Snapdeal has reportedly decided to pull the plug on its IPO citing ‘prevailing market conditions’. While Ola which has turned profitable might look at going for an IPO next year though a final decision has not been taken.

Besides, nothing official yet, but the SoftBank Group-backed food delivery company Swiggy is also looking to file offer documents with SEBI. Swiggy plans to raise around $1 billion through an IPO in 2023, as per reports.

Here are some IPOs that the market is looking forward to in 2023:

1. OYO

Oravel Stays which is popularly known as OYO had filed its filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in October 2021 and had planned to launch its IPO in 2022. But volatility and bearish market sentiment prompted OYO to postpone its IPO, worrying that its valuation might be affected.

The hospitality start up is now awaiting SEBI’s nod to go through an IPO in 2023. Its estimated issue amount is Rs 8,430 crore.

2. Fabindia

The issue size of the famous clothing brand Fabindia is Rs 4,000 crore.

In an interview with the Free Press Journal, the company’s Managing Director said that the launch timing will be decided after taking into consideration various factors such as relevant statutory approvals, stock market conditions, feedback from investors and intermediaries, among others.

3. Aadhar Housing Finance

Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance filed its draft papers with SEBI on January 24, 2021 and got a green signal on May 5, 2022.

Its issue size is Rs 7,300 crore, biggest among the companies that have got SEBI nod, so far up to December 12, for raising money through an IPO.

4. Yatra Online

One of the recent companies receiving the capital market regulator’s clearance is Yatra Online with an estimated issue amount of Rs 750 crore.

The company is India’s leading corporate travel service provider, with about 700 large corporate clients and over 46,000 registered SME clients.

5. Mankind Pharma

The estimated issue amount of the company’s IPO is Rs 5,500 crore which could be one of the largest ever public issues by a domestic pharma company.

Besides branded generic drugs, the company’s prominent brands include Prega-News pregnancy testing kits, Manforce condoms, Gas-O-Fast ayurvedic antacids and acne-treating medicine AcneStar.

“We are heavily focused on the domestic Indian market, and have historically derived a substantial portion of our revenue from India,” the company said in its DRHP. After India, its key markets are the US, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,781.5 crore in the year ended March 31, 2022 as compared to Rs 6,214.4 crore in the previous fiscal.

6. Ixigo

Le Travenues Technology is the parent company of the online travel portal Ixigo. The issue size of Le Travenues Technology is expected to be Rs 1,600 crore.

Ixigo is profitable, told Aloke Bajpai, group chief executive officer and co-founder, to BQ Prime. “In the first quarter of FY23, we did Rs 8.7 crore net profit and we did positive cash flow as well that quarter. So going forward, this funding is more to double down on growth in strategic areas”.

The company’s recent acquisitions, Comfirm Tkt and AbhiBus, are also playing out well, he added.

Launched in 2007, Ixigo is an online travel technology company focused on enabling Indian travellers to plan, book, and manage their trips across rail, air, buses, and hotels.