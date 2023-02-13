English
    Info Edge shares nosedive 10% on report of net loss in Oct-Dec

    JM Financial, HDFC Securities and YES Securities gave a Buy call for Info Edge (India).

    Vaibhavi Ranjan
    February 13, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

    Shares of Info Edge (India) nosedived 10 percent on February 13 after the company posted a net loss of Rs 116.5 crore in the quarter ended December.

    The net loss in the third quarter were on account of concerns around the uncertainty of the funding environment for 4B Network which resulted in an impairment of Rs 276 crore during Oct-Dec.

    At 11.41 am, Info Edge (India) was trading 10.35 percent lower at Rs 3,419.25 on the National Stock Exchange. The sharp decline in the stock was also triggered by strong volumes that were higher than the 20-day average daily trading volumes.

    Despite posting a quarterly net loss due to exceptional items, revenue rose 39.9 percent to Rs 589.5 crore during the quarter under review. Nonetheless, revenue growth was the slowest in five quarters which added to the concerns.